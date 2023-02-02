NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How to watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The NFL reimagined its all-star game this year, and instead of playing a traditional football contest has morphed the Pro Bowl into this year’s so-called Pro Bowl Games. Essentially, it will be a series of contests split over two days.

The first of those is Thursday, with five events set to be broadcast

The Pro Bowl Games: Day 1

Thursday, February 2, 7 p.m. ET | Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas NV | ESPN, ESPN+

As noted above, a total of five competitions are on the menu on Thursday night. Please click here for a detailed explanation of each one of them:

Pro Bowl Dodgeball

Lightning Round

Longest Drive*

Precision Passing

Best Catch (Round 1)*

*pre-recorded events

The New England Patriots will not be prominently represented during the event. Only one member of the team was voted to the Pro Bowl this year, with linebacker Matthew Judon getting the nod.

Judon, who is now 2-for-2 in Pro Bowl appearances since joining the Patriots, participated in the Longest Drive competition.

The Pro Bowl will continue on Sunday, Feb. 5, at 3 p.m. ET.