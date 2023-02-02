 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

East-West Shrine Bowl 2023: How to watch, start time, TV schedule, rosters and more

The Patriots will be heavily involved in the all-star game.

By Bernd Buchmasser
NFL: DEC 18 Patriots at Colts Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots were able to get an up-close look at some of the best players in college football over the last few days: their staff is currently in Las Vegas, coaching one of the teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Led by stand-in head coach Troy Brown, New England worked with the West team throughout the week. The East squad, meanwhile, is being coached by the Atlanta Falcons.

After four days worth of practice, the two teams will now get to square off against one another.

East-West Shrine Bowl 2023

Thursday, February 2, 8:30 p.m. ET | Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas NV | NFL Network | Patriots coaching staff | Offensive players to watch | Defensive, special teams players to watch

The Patriots have shown an affinity for drafting players from the Shrine Bowl as of late. Just last year, they picked four participants.

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2-50), cornerback Jack Jones (4-121), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (4-127) and defensive lineman Sam Roberts (6-200) all played in the game. The same was true for a pair of UDFA signings in defensive tackle LaBryan Ray and quarterback D’Eriq King.

“We are incredibly excited to have the Patriots coaching the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl,” said the game’s director of player personnel and football operations, Eric Galko in a statement in mid-January. “And they’ve had phenomenal success over the last 25 years finding special talent at the Shrine Bowl, from Tom Brady in 2000 to Tyquan Thornton and three others in last year’s draft.

“They’ll have an opportunity to coach, work with, and deeply learn about our future NFL players during the week, and they’ll greatly benefit from this access as they drive into their draft process.”

The Patriots got to work with the following players this week:

East-West Shrine Bowl: West Roster

Number Position Name School
Number Position Name School
2 QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA
3 QB Tommy DeVito Illinois
7 QB Chase Brice Appalachian State
19 RB Kazmeir Allen UCLA
24 RB Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota
25 RB Xazavian Valladay Arizona State
26 RB Travis Dye USC
44 FB/TE Jack Colletto Oregon State
4 WR Zay Flowers Boston College
11 WR Demario Douglas Liberty
12 WR Dallas Daniels Jackson State
80 WR Jake Bobo UCLA
81 WR Jadakis Bonds Hampton
84 WR Justin Shorter Florida
85 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia
88 WR Michael Jefferson Louisiana
82 TE Princeton Fant Tennessee
83 TE Travis Vokolek Nebraska
86 TE Luke Schoonmaker Michigan
89 TE Thomas Greaney Albany
51 OL Jaxson Kirkland Washington
55 OL Ricky Stromberg Arkansas
56 OL Atonio Mafi UCLA
62 OL Jacky Chen Pace
65 OL Colby Sorsdal William & Mary
66 OL Henry Bainivalu Washington
68 OL Dalton Wagner Arkansas
70 OL Brent Laing Minnesota Duluth
72 OL Theo Benedet British Columbia
75 OL Mason Brooks Ole Miss
76 OL Connor Galvin Baylor
77 OL Kadeem Telfort UAB
78 OL Mark Evans II Arkansas Pine-Bluff
90 DL Jerron Cage Ohio State
91 DL Desjuan Johnson Toledo
93 DL Devonnsha Maxwell Chattanooga
97 DL PJ Mustipher Penn State
96 DL Taron Vincent Ohio State
1 DE Brenton Cox Jr. Florida
94 DE Titus Leo Wagner College
95 DE Andre Jones Louisiana
98 DE Habakkuk Baldonado Pittsburgh
99 DE Truman Jones Harvard
9 LB Jaiden Woodbey Boston College
32 LB Drake Thomas NC State
41 LB Isaiah Moore NC State
42 LB Shaka Heyward Duke
43 LB Mohamoud Diabate Utah
45 LB Charlie Thomas Georgia Tech
50 LB Jalen Graham Purdue
92 LB Tyrus Wheat Mississippi State
6 CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse LSU
20 CB Starling Thomas V UAB
21 CB Nic Jones Ball State
22 CB Eric Scott Jr. Southern Miss
23 CB Cameron Brown Ohio State
27 CB Jaylin Williams Indiana
33 CB Myles Brooks Louisiana Tech
34 CB Terell Smith Minnesota
0 S Trey Dean III Florida
28 S Jordan Howden Minnesota
30 S Christian Izien Rutgers
35 S Christian Young Arizona
13 K Jake Moody Michigan
17 P Michael Turk Oklahoma
53 LS Chris Stoll Penn State

The Falcons, on the other hand, is working with the following group of players:

East-West Shrine Bowl: East Roster

Number Position Name School
Number Position Name School
3 QB Tanner Morgan Minnesota
16 QB Aidan O’Connell Purdue
17 QB Tim DeMorat Fordham
27 RB Jordan Mims Fresno State
28 RB Deneric Prince Tulsa
29 RB Tavion Thomas Utah
44 FB Derek Parish Houston
9 WR Jadon Haselwood Arkansas
10 WR Kearis Jackson Georgia
11 WR Nikko Remigio Fresno State
12 WR Jalen Cropper Fresno State
15 WR Jacob Copeland Maryland
83 WR Antoine Green North Carolina
81 WR Shaquan Davis South Carolina State
88 WR A.T. Perry Wake Forest
85 TE Blake Whiteheart Wake Forest
86 TE Leonard Taylor Cincinnati
89 TE Daniel Barker Michigan State
84 TE Joel Wilson Central Michigan
54 OL Spencer Anderson Maryland
60 OL Juice Scruggs Penn State
63 OL Alex Palczewski Illinois
64 OL Chandler Zavala NC State
65 OL Luke Haggard Indiana
68 OL Earl Bostick Jr. Kansas
70 OL John Ojukwu Boise State
71 OL Jordan McFadden Clemson
72 OL Quinton Barrow Grand Valley
73 OL Trevor Reid Louisville
74 OL Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Oregon
75 OL Malaesala Carvin Tennessee
77 OL Carter Warren Pittsburgh
-- OL BJ Wilson Quincy
-- OL Jon Gaines UCLA
-- WR Joseph Ngata Clemson
42 DT Viliami Fehoko San Jose State
55 DT Dante Stills West Virginia
91 DT Ikenna Enechukwu Rice
92 DT Ochaun Mathis Nebraska
95 DT Brodric Martin Western Kentucky
97 DT Kobie Turner Wake Forest
98 DT Moro Ojomo Texas
99 DT Keondre Coburn Texas
51 DE Yasir Abdullah Louisville
90 DE Caleb Murphy Ferris State
93 DE Robert Beal Jr. Georgia
94 DE Jose Ramirez Eastern Michigan
96 DE BJ Thompson Stephen F. Austin
33 LB Jeremy Banks Tennessee
34 LB Kyle Soelle Arizona State
43 LB Ben VanSumeren Michigan State
50 LB Anfernee Orji Vanderbilt
52 LB Amari Burney Florida
1 CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson TCU
5 CB D’Shawn Jamison Texas
7 CB Lance Boykin Coastal Carolina
13 CB Kei’Trel Clark Louisville
22 CB Mekhi Garner LSU
25 CB Nehemiah Shelton San Jose State
26 CB Kahlef Hailassie Western Kentucky
2 S Gervarrius Owens Houston
4 S Bennett Williams Oregon
21 S A.J. Finley Ole Miss
30 S Tyreque Jones Boise State
23 S Art Green Houston
14 K Andre Szmyt Syracuse
8 P Ethan Evans Wingate
53 LS Matt Hembrough Oklahoma State

