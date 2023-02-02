The New England Patriots were able to get an up-close look at some of the best players in college football over the last few days: their staff is currently in Las Vegas, coaching one of the teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Led by stand-in head coach Troy Brown, New England worked with the West team throughout the week. The East squad, meanwhile, is being coached by the Atlanta Falcons.

After four days worth of practice, the two teams will now get to square off against one another.

East-West Shrine Bowl 2023

Thursday, February 2, 8:30 p.m. ET | Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas NV | NFL Network | Patriots coaching staff | Offensive players to watch | Defensive, special teams players to watch

The Patriots have shown an affinity for drafting players from the Shrine Bowl as of late. Just last year, they picked four participants.

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2-50), cornerback Jack Jones (4-121), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (4-127) and defensive lineman Sam Roberts (6-200) all played in the game. The same was true for a pair of UDFA signings in defensive tackle LaBryan Ray and quarterback D’Eriq King.

“We are incredibly excited to have the Patriots coaching the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl,” said the game’s director of player personnel and football operations, Eric Galko in a statement in mid-January. “And they’ve had phenomenal success over the last 25 years finding special talent at the Shrine Bowl, from Tom Brady in 2000 to Tyquan Thornton and three others in last year’s draft.

“They’ll have an opportunity to coach, work with, and deeply learn about our future NFL players during the week, and they’ll greatly benefit from this access as they drive into their draft process.”

The Patriots got to work with the following players this week:

East-West Shrine Bowl: West Roster Number Position Name School Number Position Name School 2 QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson UCLA 3 QB Tommy DeVito Illinois 7 QB Chase Brice Appalachian State 19 RB Kazmeir Allen UCLA 24 RB Mohamed Ibrahim Minnesota 25 RB Xazavian Valladay Arizona State 26 RB Travis Dye USC 44 FB/TE Jack Colletto Oregon State 4 WR Zay Flowers Boston College 11 WR Demario Douglas Liberty 12 WR Dallas Daniels Jackson State 80 WR Jake Bobo UCLA 81 WR Jadakis Bonds Hampton 84 WR Justin Shorter Florida 85 WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton West Virginia 88 WR Michael Jefferson Louisiana 82 TE Princeton Fant Tennessee 83 TE Travis Vokolek Nebraska 86 TE Luke Schoonmaker Michigan 89 TE Thomas Greaney Albany 51 OL Jaxson Kirkland Washington 55 OL Ricky Stromberg Arkansas 56 OL Atonio Mafi UCLA 62 OL Jacky Chen Pace 65 OL Colby Sorsdal William & Mary 66 OL Henry Bainivalu Washington 68 OL Dalton Wagner Arkansas 70 OL Brent Laing Minnesota Duluth 72 OL Theo Benedet British Columbia 75 OL Mason Brooks Ole Miss 76 OL Connor Galvin Baylor 77 OL Kadeem Telfort UAB 78 OL Mark Evans II Arkansas Pine-Bluff 90 DL Jerron Cage Ohio State 91 DL Desjuan Johnson Toledo 93 DL Devonnsha Maxwell Chattanooga 97 DL PJ Mustipher Penn State 96 DL Taron Vincent Ohio State 1 DE Brenton Cox Jr. Florida 94 DE Titus Leo Wagner College 95 DE Andre Jones Louisiana 98 DE Habakkuk Baldonado Pittsburgh 99 DE Truman Jones Harvard 9 LB Jaiden Woodbey Boston College 32 LB Drake Thomas NC State 41 LB Isaiah Moore NC State 42 LB Shaka Heyward Duke 43 LB Mohamoud Diabate Utah 45 LB Charlie Thomas Georgia Tech 50 LB Jalen Graham Purdue 92 LB Tyrus Wheat Mississippi State 6 CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse LSU 20 CB Starling Thomas V UAB 21 CB Nic Jones Ball State 22 CB Eric Scott Jr. Southern Miss 23 CB Cameron Brown Ohio State 27 CB Jaylin Williams Indiana 33 CB Myles Brooks Louisiana Tech 34 CB Terell Smith Minnesota 0 S Trey Dean III Florida 28 S Jordan Howden Minnesota 30 S Christian Izien Rutgers 35 S Christian Young Arizona 13 K Jake Moody Michigan 17 P Michael Turk Oklahoma 53 LS Chris Stoll Penn State

The Falcons, on the other hand, is working with the following group of players: