The New England Patriots were able to get an up-close look at some of the best players in college football over the last few days: their staff is currently in Las Vegas, coaching one of the teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Led by stand-in head coach Troy Brown, New England worked with the West team throughout the week. The East squad, meanwhile, is being coached by the Atlanta Falcons.
After four days worth of practice, the two teams will now get to square off against one another.
East-West Shrine Bowl 2023
Thursday, February 2, 8:30 p.m. ET | Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas NV | NFL Network | Patriots coaching staff | Offensive players to watch | Defensive, special teams players to watch
The Patriots have shown an affinity for drafting players from the Shrine Bowl as of late. Just last year, they picked four participants.
Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2-50), cornerback Jack Jones (4-121), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (4-127) and defensive lineman Sam Roberts (6-200) all played in the game. The same was true for a pair of UDFA signings in defensive tackle LaBryan Ray and quarterback D’Eriq King.
“We are incredibly excited to have the Patriots coaching the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl,” said the game’s director of player personnel and football operations, Eric Galko in a statement in mid-January. “And they’ve had phenomenal success over the last 25 years finding special talent at the Shrine Bowl, from Tom Brady in 2000 to Tyquan Thornton and three others in last year’s draft.
“They’ll have an opportunity to coach, work with, and deeply learn about our future NFL players during the week, and they’ll greatly benefit from this access as they drive into their draft process.”
The Patriots got to work with the following players this week:
East-West Shrine Bowl: West Roster
|Number
|Position
|Name
|School
|Number
|Position
|Name
|School
|2
|QB
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|UCLA
|3
|QB
|Tommy DeVito
|Illinois
|7
|QB
|Chase Brice
|Appalachian State
|19
|RB
|Kazmeir Allen
|UCLA
|24
|RB
|Mohamed Ibrahim
|Minnesota
|25
|RB
|Xazavian Valladay
|Arizona State
|26
|RB
|Travis Dye
|USC
|44
|FB/TE
|Jack Colletto
|Oregon State
|4
|WR
|Zay Flowers
|Boston College
|11
|WR
|Demario Douglas
|Liberty
|12
|WR
|Dallas Daniels
|Jackson State
|80
|WR
|Jake Bobo
|UCLA
|81
|WR
|Jadakis Bonds
|Hampton
|84
|WR
|Justin Shorter
|Florida
|85
|WR
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|West Virginia
|88
|WR
|Michael Jefferson
|Louisiana
|82
|TE
|Princeton Fant
|Tennessee
|83
|TE
|Travis Vokolek
|Nebraska
|86
|TE
|Luke Schoonmaker
|Michigan
|89
|TE
|Thomas Greaney
|Albany
|51
|OL
|Jaxson Kirkland
|Washington
|55
|OL
|Ricky Stromberg
|Arkansas
|56
|OL
|Atonio Mafi
|UCLA
|62
|OL
|Jacky Chen
|Pace
|65
|OL
|Colby Sorsdal
|William & Mary
|66
|OL
|Henry Bainivalu
|Washington
|68
|OL
|Dalton Wagner
|Arkansas
|70
|OL
|Brent Laing
|Minnesota Duluth
|72
|OL
|Theo Benedet
|British Columbia
|75
|OL
|Mason Brooks
|Ole Miss
|76
|OL
|Connor Galvin
|Baylor
|77
|OL
|Kadeem Telfort
|UAB
|78
|OL
|Mark Evans II
|Arkansas Pine-Bluff
|90
|DL
|Jerron Cage
|Ohio State
|91
|DL
|Desjuan Johnson
|Toledo
|93
|DL
|Devonnsha Maxwell
|Chattanooga
|97
|DL
|PJ Mustipher
|Penn State
|96
|DL
|Taron Vincent
|Ohio State
|1
|DE
|Brenton Cox Jr.
|Florida
|94
|DE
|Titus Leo
|Wagner College
|95
|DE
|Andre Jones
|Louisiana
|98
|DE
|Habakkuk Baldonado
|Pittsburgh
|99
|DE
|Truman Jones
|Harvard
|9
|LB
|Jaiden Woodbey
|Boston College
|32
|LB
|Drake Thomas
|NC State
|41
|LB
|Isaiah Moore
|NC State
|42
|LB
|Shaka Heyward
|Duke
|43
|LB
|Mohamoud Diabate
|Utah
|45
|LB
|Charlie Thomas
|Georgia Tech
|50
|LB
|Jalen Graham
|Purdue
|92
|LB
|Tyrus Wheat
|Mississippi State
|6
|CB
|Jarrick Bernard-Converse
|LSU
|20
|CB
|Starling Thomas V
|UAB
|21
|CB
|Nic Jones
|Ball State
|22
|CB
|Eric Scott Jr.
|Southern Miss
|23
|CB
|Cameron Brown
|Ohio State
|27
|CB
|Jaylin Williams
|Indiana
|33
|CB
|Myles Brooks
|Louisiana Tech
|34
|CB
|Terell Smith
|Minnesota
|0
|S
|Trey Dean III
|Florida
|28
|S
|Jordan Howden
|Minnesota
|30
|S
|Christian Izien
|Rutgers
|35
|S
|Christian Young
|Arizona
|13
|K
|Jake Moody
|Michigan
|17
|P
|Michael Turk
|Oklahoma
|53
|LS
|Chris Stoll
|Penn State
The Falcons, on the other hand, is working with the following group of players:
East-West Shrine Bowl: East Roster
|Number
|Position
|Name
|School
|Number
|Position
|Name
|School
|3
|QB
|Tanner Morgan
|Minnesota
|16
|QB
|Aidan O’Connell
|Purdue
|17
|QB
|Tim DeMorat
|Fordham
|27
|RB
|Jordan Mims
|Fresno State
|28
|RB
|Deneric Prince
|Tulsa
|29
|RB
|Tavion Thomas
|Utah
|44
|FB
|Derek Parish
|Houston
|9
|WR
|Jadon Haselwood
|Arkansas
|10
|WR
|Kearis Jackson
|Georgia
|11
|WR
|Nikko Remigio
|Fresno State
|12
|WR
|Jalen Cropper
|Fresno State
|15
|WR
|Jacob Copeland
|Maryland
|83
|WR
|Antoine Green
|North Carolina
|81
|WR
|Shaquan Davis
|South Carolina State
|88
|WR
|A.T. Perry
|Wake Forest
|85
|TE
|Blake Whiteheart
|Wake Forest
|86
|TE
|Leonard Taylor
|Cincinnati
|89
|TE
|Daniel Barker
|Michigan State
|84
|TE
|Joel Wilson
|Central Michigan
|54
|OL
|Spencer Anderson
|Maryland
|60
|OL
|Juice Scruggs
|Penn State
|63
|OL
|Alex Palczewski
|Illinois
|64
|OL
|Chandler Zavala
|NC State
|65
|OL
|Luke Haggard
|Indiana
|68
|OL
|Earl Bostick Jr.
|Kansas
|70
|OL
|John Ojukwu
|Boise State
|71
|OL
|Jordan McFadden
|Clemson
|72
|OL
|Quinton Barrow
|Grand Valley
|73
|OL
|Trevor Reid
|Louisville
|74
|OL
|Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
|Oregon
|75
|OL
|Malaesala Carvin
|Tennessee
|77
|OL
|Carter Warren
|Pittsburgh
|--
|OL
|BJ Wilson
|Quincy
|--
|OL
|Jon Gaines
|UCLA
|--
|WR
|Joseph Ngata
|Clemson
|42
|DT
|Viliami Fehoko
|San Jose State
|55
|DT
|Dante Stills
|West Virginia
|91
|DT
|Ikenna Enechukwu
|Rice
|92
|DT
|Ochaun Mathis
|Nebraska
|95
|DT
|Brodric Martin
|Western Kentucky
|97
|DT
|Kobie Turner
|Wake Forest
|98
|DT
|Moro Ojomo
|Texas
|99
|DT
|Keondre Coburn
|Texas
|51
|DE
|Yasir Abdullah
|Louisville
|90
|DE
|Caleb Murphy
|Ferris State
|93
|DE
|Robert Beal Jr.
|Georgia
|94
|DE
|Jose Ramirez
|Eastern Michigan
|96
|DE
|BJ Thompson
|Stephen F. Austin
|33
|LB
|Jeremy Banks
|Tennessee
|34
|LB
|Kyle Soelle
|Arizona State
|43
|LB
|Ben VanSumeren
|Michigan State
|50
|LB
|Anfernee Orji
|Vanderbilt
|52
|LB
|Amari Burney
|Florida
|1
|CB
|Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|TCU
|5
|CB
|D’Shawn Jamison
|Texas
|7
|CB
|Lance Boykin
|Coastal Carolina
|13
|CB
|Kei’Trel Clark
|Louisville
|22
|CB
|Mekhi Garner
|LSU
|25
|CB
|Nehemiah Shelton
|San Jose State
|26
|CB
|Kahlef Hailassie
|Western Kentucky
|2
|S
|Gervarrius Owens
|Houston
|4
|S
|Bennett Williams
|Oregon
|21
|S
|A.J. Finley
|Ole Miss
|30
|S
|Tyreque Jones
|Boise State
|23
|S
|Art Green
|Houston
|14
|K
|Andre Szmyt
|Syracuse
|8
|P
|Ethan Evans
|Wingate
|53
|LS
|Matt Hembrough
|Oklahoma State
Loading comments...