Report: Patriots add Will Lawing to their offensive coaching staff

The New England Patriots have reportedly made another addition to their offensive coaching staff. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Will Lawing will be following Bill O’Brien from the University of Alabama to New England.

Lawing, 37, has a longtime connection with New England’s new offensive coordinator. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant with Penn State in 2013 when O’Brien served as the Nittany Lions head coach.

He then followed O’Brien to the Houston Texans in 2014 serving as a defensive quality control coach before becoming Houston’s assistant offensive line coach in 2017 and 2018. Lawing then was named the team’s tight ends coach in 2019.

When Houston changed coaches prior to the 2021 season, Lawing followed O’Brien to the University of Alabama where he’s spent the last two seasons as a football analyst.

Lawing’s role in New England was not specified, but his experience with tight ends makes him a potential candidate to replace Nick Caley. Caley, whose contract expired this offseason, interviewed with the Houston Texans for their offensive coordinator position earlier this week.