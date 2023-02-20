New England Patriots links 2/20/23 - Time to ditch the ‘Trade Mac Jones’ talk

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Transactions: Patriots announce that special teams captain Matthew Slater will return this season; Patriots release DL LaBryan Ray.
- Evan Lazar talks about the Patriots re-signing OT Conor McDermott after the veteran started the last six games for New England at right tackle last season.
- Evan Lazar’s NFL Draft Rankings: Best Patriots fits at offensive tackle heading into the Combine.
- Mike Dussault’s first mock draft of the 2023 offseason. Pats pick USC WR Jordan Addison at 14.
- From the NFL - 2023 NFL Draft: First round order.
- Community: Robert Kraft surprises Jacob Smith and his family during visit to Gillette Stadium. (1.17 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Bill O’Brien brings QB-friendly offense for Patriots, Mac Jones; Matt Judon on what stood out at the Super Bowl; Franchise tag window opens Tuesday; Tyquan Thornton back in town; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Matthew Slater returning; The Patriots have a difficult decision to make on how to proceed with Harris, whose fourth season was marred by injuries; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Bill Belichick should absolutely listen to Mac Jones trade offers; NFL Scouting Combine brings the season of speculation and rumors; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Should the Patriots draft a QB this year? Dual-threat option could be developed; Josh Allen on Patrick Mahomes; More.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five Patriots & NFL thoughts: Fans should be rooting for Mac Jones to succeed in 2023.
- Alex Barth passes along some key dates on the 2023 NFL offseason calendar.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots roster analysis: Quarterbacks and Tight Ends.
- Mark Daniels explains why it’s unlikely the Patriots would sign a veteran quarterback in free agency.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) After cutting Derek Carr could the Raiders look to trade for Mac Jones?
- Khari Thompson details why dumping Mac Jones for QBs like Derek Carr makes no sense for Patriots.
- CBS Boston mentions Derek Carr visiting the New York Jets.
- Karen Guregian profiles potential Patriots draft targets: 5 wide receivers to watch in the 1st round. Deep threat needed to keep pace with elite teams.
- Phil Perry tells us why Slater continuing his special career is a gift for the Patriots.
- Zack Cox discusses Matthew Slater returning for a 16th season. Slater’s 13 special teams tackles this season ranked second on the team behind standout rookie Brenden Schooler (14), as did his seven solo tackles.
- Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) Would Patriots bring in a star free agent DT like current Eagles’ free agent Javon Hargrave?
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Gimme him: Jalen Ramsey would put Patriots defense over the top.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Jalen Ramsey on trading block: Should Patriots acquire Rams elite Cornerback?
- Matt Dolloff looks past Deebo Samuel to suggest another top pass-catcher from the 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 49ers reportedly shoot down bombshell Patriots trade rumor. Time to pump the brakes on the Deebo Samuel to New England rumor.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Cardinals DC hire is great news for Patriots defensive coaching staff.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Patriots biggest draft mistakes.
- Dakota Randall posts some photos that show major progress on the new Gillette Stadium lighthouse.
- Adam London mentions how Matthew Slater and Jerod Mayo helped Brian Flores Land DC Job with Vikings.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Jonathan Gannon on Philly’s defensive breakdown, and more from my Super Bowl notebook.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 10 crazy NFL offseason predictions: Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers; Jimmy Garoppolo replaces Tom Brady
- Jason Burgos (SportsNaut) Bold predictions for 2023 NFL free agency: Destinations for top 50 players.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL free agency QB market: Projecting contracts, logical landing spots for Lamar Jackson, other big names.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL two-round Mock Draft. Pats pick TCU WR Quentin Johnston at 14.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) XFL’s fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative contributes to dramatic comeback win.
- Callie Lawson-Freeman (Yahoo! Sports) NFL’s former top ref thinks league will ban what made Eagles so good at Jalen Hurts sneaks
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Why does no one want to hire Eric Bieniemy?
