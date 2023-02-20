 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 2/20/23 - Time to ditch the ‘Trade Mac Jones’ talk

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Bill O’Brien brings QB-friendly offense for Patriots, Mac Jones; Matt Judon on what stood out at the Super Bowl; Franchise tag window opens Tuesday; Tyquan Thornton back in town; More.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Matthew Slater returning; The Patriots have a difficult decision to make on how to proceed with Harris, whose fourth season was marred by injuries; More.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Bill Belichick should absolutely listen to Mac Jones trade offers; NFL Scouting Combine brings the season of speculation and rumors; More.
  • Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Should the Patriots draft a QB this year? Dual-threat option could be developed; Josh Allen on Patrick Mahomes; More.
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five Patriots & NFL thoughts: Fans should be rooting for Mac Jones to succeed in 2023.
  • Alex Barth passes along some key dates on the 2023 NFL offseason calendar.
  • Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots roster analysis: Quarterbacks and Tight Ends.
  • Mark Daniels explains why it’s unlikely the Patriots would sign a veteran quarterback in free agency.
  • Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) After cutting Derek Carr could the Raiders look to trade for Mac Jones?
  • Khari Thompson details why dumping Mac Jones for QBs like Derek Carr makes no sense for Patriots.
  • CBS Boston mentions Derek Carr visiting the New York Jets.
  • Karen Guregian profiles potential Patriots draft targets: 5 wide receivers to watch in the 1st round. Deep threat needed to keep pace with elite teams.
  • Phil Perry tells us why Slater continuing his special career is a gift for the Patriots.
  • Zack Cox discusses Matthew Slater returning for a 16th season. Slater’s 13 special teams tackles this season ranked second on the team behind standout rookie Brenden Schooler (14), as did his seven solo tackles.
  • Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) Would Patriots bring in a star free agent DT like current Eagles’ free agent Javon Hargrave?
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Gimme him: Jalen Ramsey would put Patriots defense over the top.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Jalen Ramsey on trading block: Should Patriots acquire Rams elite Cornerback?
  • Matt Dolloff looks past Deebo Samuel to suggest another top pass-catcher from the 49ers: Brandon Aiyuk.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 49ers reportedly shoot down bombshell Patriots trade rumor. Time to pump the brakes on the Deebo Samuel to New England rumor.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Cardinals DC hire is great news for Patriots defensive coaching staff.
  • Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Patriots biggest draft mistakes.
  • Dakota Randall posts some photos that show major progress on the new Gillette Stadium lighthouse.
  • Adam London mentions how Matthew Slater and Jerod Mayo helped Brian Flores Land DC Job with Vikings.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: Jonathan Gannon on Philly’s defensive breakdown, and more from my Super Bowl notebook.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 10 crazy NFL offseason predictions: Aaron Rodgers returns to Packers; Jimmy Garoppolo replaces Tom Brady
  • Jason Burgos (SportsNaut) Bold predictions for 2023 NFL free agency: Destinations for top 50 players.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL free agency QB market: Projecting contracts, logical landing spots for Lamar Jackson, other big names.
  • Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL two-round Mock Draft. Pats pick TCU WR Quentin Johnston at 14.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) XFL’s fourth-and-15 onside kick alternative contributes to dramatic comeback win.
  • Callie Lawson-Freeman (Yahoo! Sports) NFL’s former top ref thinks league will ban what made Eagles so good at Jalen Hurts sneaks
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Why does no one want to hire Eric Bieniemy?

