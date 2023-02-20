It appears DeMarcus Covington will be staying with the New England Patriots in 2023.

Covington, 33, had received interest from the Arizona Cardinals last week. The team of new head coach Jonathan Gannon requested an interview with the Patriots’ defensive line coach last week, trying to fill its vacant defensive coordinator spot.

However, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the job eventually went to Gannon’s former colleague at the Philadelphia Eagles, Nick Rallis. As a consequence, there are no pending interview requests or other reported interest to try to lure Covington from New England.

Covington started his coaching career at the college level before arriving in New England in 2017. After two seasons as a coaching assistant on the defensive side of the ball — including one that ended with a win in Super Bowl LIII — he moved to outside linebackers coach in 2019. One year later, he moved into his current position along the defensive line.

Despite not getting the Cardinals gig, Covington remains a young up-and-comer in NFL coaching circles.

Earlier this offseason, Covington was chosen as one of the coaches at this year’s Senior Bowl. The Patriots’ lone representative on one of the staffs at the college all-star game, he worked as defensive coordinator for the American Team. The rest of New England’s own staff, meanwhile, worked at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Covington was the third Patriots assistant receiving outside interest this hiring cycle. Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo declined interview opportunities to speak with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers to stay in New England under a new contract extension. Tight ends coach Nick Caley, meanwhile, left to take on the same position with the Los Angeles Rams; he had previously unsuccessfully interviewed for New England’s offensive coordinator job.

The team additionally added three members to its staff. Bill O’Brien received that coordinator position and will also serve as quarterbacks coach. He is being joined by presumptive offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and possible new tight ends coach Will Lawing.