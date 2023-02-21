 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 2/21/23 - Year 3 stakes for Mac Jones; Potential WRs, RBs on the table

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
Detroit Lions v New England Patriots
Kendrick Bourne smiles
  • Kevin Patra (NFL.com) NFL franchise tag window opens today and runs through March 7.
  • Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: 2023 NFL offseason dates to know for free agency, contract options, franchise tags.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL free agency QB market: Projecting contracts, logical landing spots.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL free agency running back market: Ranking top 10 seeking new deals.
  • Analytics team (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats: 2023 NFL free agency: Unheralded players who should be kept off the market by their teams.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) It always makes sense to kick the salary-cap can to future years.
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2023 NFL Draft: Top 50 prospects 1.0 (pre-combine version).
  • Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Post-Super Bowl Mock Draft: The first two rounds, and a big trade up top. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
  • Mark Lane (TouchdownWire) Presidents Day 2023: Taking a look at NFL champions by administration.
  • John Keim and Adam Teicher (ESPN) What Eric Bieniemy’s move means for the Chiefs, Commanders and him.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Matt Ryan eyes a career in broadcasting.

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Michael Irvin is racking up early wins in his lawsuit against Marriott.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Marriott removes Michael Irvin’s $100 million lawsuit to federal court.

