New England Patriots links 2/21/23 - Year 3 stakes for Mac Jones; Potential WRs, RBs on the table

- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Pre-Combine needs and rankings, balancing free agency and the draft; More.
- Tom E. Curran sets the stakes for Mac Jones in Year 3. Bright spots, disappointments, contract statuses, more.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Mac by popular demand: Mac Jones is probably remaining with Pats for 2023.
- Jerry Thornton finds people are seriously discussing the idea the Patriots are looking to trade Mac Jones, and he’s here for the insanity of it all.
- Dakota Randall gives us his Patriots receivers outlook: Are big offseason changes ahead?
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Playing tag: Will Patriots keep free-agent WR Jakobi Meyers? Bill Belichick is unlikely to use it this offseason.
- Zack Cox spotlights the Patriots running back outlook: How can the Pats help Rhamondre Stevenson?
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 4 of the receivers the Patriots could take in the first-round.
- Karen Guregian profiles potential Patriots draft targets: 5 wide receivers to watch in the 1st round. Deep threat needed to keep pace with elite teams.
- Khari Thompson wonders if USC WR Jordan Addison is the best receiver target for the Patriots in the NFL Draft.
- Andrew Callahan thumbnails potential Patriots draft targets: 5 cornerbacks to watch in the 1st round. Team needs a shut-down defender.
- Zack Cox highlights ESPN+ on which free agents they think would be best fits for the Patriots. Jakobi Meyers not included. /Booo!
- Khari Thompson notes PFF suggests the Pats could trade for a familiar WR Brandin Cooks to help Mac Jones.
- Alex Barth shares the details of Matthew Slater’s contract for Year 16.
- Mark Daniels tells us why Matthew Slater qualified for a team-friendly contract with Patriots.
- Zack Cox offers five thoughts on the Patriots’ first two signings of the offseason: Matthew Slater and Conor McDermott are sticking around. 1. Retaining Slater is a major coup from a leadership perspective.
- Darren Hartwell highlights former Alabama QB and NFL journeyman A.J. McCarron’s take on Bill O’Brien offers hope for Mac Jones.
- Dakota Randall finds there was some sneaky-big coaching news over the weekend: DeMarcus Covington appears to be sticking around.
- Mike Kadlick considers Boston sports Mount Rushmore: Who are the current faces of our city’s sports teams?
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph discuss two prospects that could be the Pats draft centerpiece, plus some prospects mocked to the Pats. (53 min.)
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom Curran and Phil Perry go position by position and break down the Patriots’ current roster on offense. What positions are set for the foreseeable future and where should the team look to make changes this offseason? (28 min.)
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) NFL franchise tag window opens today and runs through March 7.
- Joel Corry (CBS Sports) Agent’s Take: 2023 NFL offseason dates to know for free agency, contract options, franchise tags.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL free agency QB market: Projecting contracts, logical landing spots.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL free agency running back market: Ranking top 10 seeking new deals.
- Analytics team (NFL.com) Next Gen Stats: 2023 NFL free agency: Unheralded players who should be kept off the market by their teams.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) It always makes sense to kick the salary-cap can to future years.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) 2023 NFL Draft: Top 50 prospects 1.0 (pre-combine version).
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Post-Super Bowl Mock Draft: The first two rounds, and a big trade up top. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
- Mark Lane (TouchdownWire) Presidents Day 2023: Taking a look at NFL champions by administration.
- John Keim and Adam Teicher (ESPN) What Eric Bieniemy’s move means for the Chiefs, Commanders and him.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Matt Ryan eyes a career in broadcasting.
