Last Friday, the New England Patriots announced that Matthew Slater would be returning for a 16th season with the organization. The team captain staying put is good news a team that struggled in 2022 and is in need of all the help it can get.

Devin McCourty is in a similar boat as Slater. Turning 36 in August, he too is a candidate to head off to retirement; additionally, he also is in need of a new contract: McCourty’s will void at the start of free agency, meaning he will hit the open market if not signed to a new deal at that point.

As opposed to his long-time teammate, however, McCourty has not yet made a decision whether or not he will be back.

“I’ve gone back and forth,” he recently said. “I think the good thing is I actually have a vacation coming up with the family, and then I’m going to go hang out with [Jason McCourty] for a week. I think just being able to get away from football, especially as you kind of get older, I think it helps you put things in perspective, doing other things.”

What decision McCourty will ultimately make is anyone’s guess at this point in time. That said, guess we very much can, which brings us to this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey: Will McCourty be back in 2023?

