New England Patriots links 2/22/23 - Roster building 2023: Stop the run, save the team

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Evan Lazar’s NFL Draft Rankings: First-round CB targets to keep an eye on for the Patriots at the Combine. The Pats could target a top outside cornerback to add to an already productive defense.
- Patriots Unfiltered 2/21: Slater returns for 2023, Mock drafts and Patriots biggest needs. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Alex Barth says according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Patriots have met with Lane College DE Andrew Farmer. The Patriots are one of 14 teams who have met with Farmer pre-draft.
- Nick Stevens doesn’t think it’s likely the Patriots will use the franchise tag this year.
- Karen Guregian continues to explore potential Patriots draft targets: 5 offensive tackles to watch in the 1st round. Upgrade in trenches needed.
- Dakota Randall’s Patriots Cornerbacks outlook: Is there enough in-house talent?
- Dakota Randall’s Patriots D-Line outlook: Does underrated group need any tweaks?
- Mark Daniels suggests the Patriots could sign one of these 5 defensive tackles to help stop the run.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Former AFC foe “a good fit” for Patriots top free agent Jonathan Jones.
- Darren Hartwell wonders if the Patriots should consider adding these two high-profile free agents: Jaguars OT Jawaan Taylor and Bills safety Jordan Poyer.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Patriots free agent fit: Bills safety Jordan Poyer.
- Khari Thompson explains why trading for Tee Higgins is completely worth the price.
- Andy Hart ranks five potential breakout players on the Patriots in 2023. 1. Christian Barmore.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Veteran captain Devin McCourty is still mulling the possibility of returning to the New England Patriots for a 14th season.
- Darren Hartwell highlights Tom E. Curran breaking down the numbers to make a financial case for Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Revealing stat explains why Patriots missed playoffs in 2022.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Patriots safety Devin McCourty to make retirement decision before start of free agency.
- Nick Villano (Fansided) 3 strangest players to play in a Patriots jersey: Darrelle Revis, James Harrison, Cam Newton.
- Judy Battista (NFL.com) 2023 NFL franchise tag primer: Candidates to watch while window is open.
- Staff (NFL.com) NFL news roundup: Latest league updates.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) Top 50: 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings 1.0.
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Raiders GM Dave Ziegler: Las Vegas might not have ‘an immediate answer’ at QB this year.
- Michael Blinn (NY Post) Jets pitch Derek Carr on being ‘first-ballot Hall of Famer’ in New York.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0. Pats pick Oregon CB Christian Gonzales at 14.
Loading comments...