Report: DeMarcus Covington interviewed for Chargers defensive coordinator position

After the Arizona Cardinals hired Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator last week, it seemed like Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, who interviewed for the job with Arizona, was set to return to the team this season.

However, Covington is now in the thick of another defensive coordinator search. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Los Angeles Chargers interviewed New England’s defensive line coach for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

For their vacant defensive coordinator position, the #Chargers have interviewed #Patriots DL coach DeMarcus Covington and University of Houston defensive coordinator Doug Belk, sources say. Covington also interviewed with the #AZCardinals. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2023

The news comes a day after a report that the Chargers were set to promote defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley to defensive coordinator. The team never officially announced the move, leaving the door potentially open for Covington.

Covington, 33, has been with New England since 2017 serving a handful of roles on the defensive side of the ball. Earlier this offseason, the up-and-coming coach was selected to serve as the defensive coordinator for the American Team at the Senior Bowl.

The Patriots have already undergone significant changes to their coaching staff for 2023. However, it’s all been on the offensive side of the ball with the additions of Bill O’Brien, Adrian Klemm and Will Lawing.

With Jerod Mayo back in the fold, the defensive coaching staff seemed set to return in full next season. That continuity in now again in flux with Covington’s name in the middle of another defensive coordinator search.