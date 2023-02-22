Details on Patriots offensive tackle Conor McDermott’s two-year contract extension

Conor McDermott found himself back in the New England Patriots’ plans last fall. He now finds himself on track to be back for future falls, too.

The veteran offensive tackle signed a two-year, $3.6 million contract extension with the organization that filled out his draft card, as detailed Wednesday by ESPN’s Field Yates.

The agreement, which was reached last weekend, includes a reported $750,000 in playing-time incentives for both the 2023 and 2024 campaigns. Those bring the backup-level base value to a maximum value of $5.1 million.

McDermott, 30, started the final six games of the regular season at right tackle after joining the active roster off the New York Jets’ practice squad. The 6-foot-8, 305-pound swingman stayed in for all 361 offensive snaps over that span of attrition. He conceded three hits, eight hurries and no sacks in pass protection and was charted by Pro Football Focus for the team’s highest run-blocking grade.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft at No. 211 overall, McDermott had been claimed off waivers by the Buffalo Bills following his rookie preseason in Foxborough. The former Adrian Klemm-coached UCLA product has appeared in 49 games as a member of AFC East since then. He’s started a dozen and added a touchdown catch as an eligible tight end.

Trent Brown and Andrew Stueber currently accompany McDermott on New England’s under-contract bookend depth chart, while Isaiah Wynn, Yodny Cajuste and Marcus Cannon near free agency.

The new league year officially opens at 4 p.m. ET on March 15.