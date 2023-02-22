Matt Patricia reportedly interviews for Broncos defensive coordinator position

As the New England Patriots have overhauled their coaching staff this offseason, it has left the future of Matt Patricia up in the air. With Patricia reportedly without a contract for the 2023 season, his name has now emerged as a candidate for a new job.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Patrica spent the day Wednesday in Denver interviewing with the Broncos’ new head coach Sean Payton for the team’s defensive coordinator position. Patricia is one of three former NFL head coaches in contention for that job, joining Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph as top candidates.

The #Broncos spent today with an intriguing candidate for their vacant defense coordinator job: Matt Patricia. Sources tell me and @TomPelissero the former #Patriots assistant is in Denver speaking with Sean Payton today. Rex Ryan and Vance Joseph are also top candidates. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2023

Since New England’s coaching shake up, Patricia was reportedly “still assessing his future” in late January with a return to the Patriots potentially still on the table. He was, however, one of the few coaches who did not travel with New England’s coaching staff to the Shrine Bowl last month.

After spending 2021 as a Senior Football Advisor in New England, he was questionably moved to the offensive side of the ball as the team’s offensive line coach and de facto play caller for the 2022 season. The move did not go as planned as the Patriots offense regressed in many categories, leading them to hire Bill O’Brien as the team’s official offensive coordinator earlier this offseason.

The move back to the defensive side of the ball would make now sense for Patricia. He earned a head coaching role with Detroit after serving as New England’s defensive coordinator from 2012-2017, a period in which New England went to three - and won two - Super Bowls.

If hired in Denver, Patricia would take over an impressive Broncos’ defense that ranked 10th in Football Outsiders DVOA ranking and seventh in total defense last season. He would also see New England next season, as the Patriots are set to visit the Broncos in Denver.