New England Patriots assistant coach Matt Patricia will not become the Denver Broncos’ next defensive coordinator, despite recently interviewing for the job. As first reported by NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, the organization decided to hire Vance Joseph to fill the vacant spot on its coaching staff.

Patricia was among several coaches considered for the job — a group of candidates that also included Rex Ryan, Sean Desai and Kris Richard. All of them came up short against Joseph, though, who had already served as Denver’s head coach in 2017 and 2018.

Nonetheless, Patricia might still trade New England for Denver.

According to a follow-up report by Denver7’s Troy Renck, there is some speculation the 48-year-old could join Joseph’s staff as linebackers coach. As of right now, however, Patricia’s future remains uncertain.

What we do know is that he will not hold his previous roles as the Patriots’ de facto co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach moving forward. New England hired Bill O’Brien and Adrian Klemm earlier this offseason to take over those positions, leaving Patricia in limbo for the 2023 season.

While he was rumored to return to an advisory role — one he already held in 2021, after the Patriots brought him back following his unsuccessful stint as Detroit Lions head coach — his contract situation seemingly complicates matters. As opposed to the last few seasons, after all, he will no longer be receiving any outstanding salary from his previous pact with the Lions and is therefore in need of a new deal.

As a consequence, the Patriots and Patricia might both be willing to look for a fresh start without one another. For what it is worth, he already did not participate in New England’s staff coaching at the East-West Shrine Bowl.

The two sides indeed parting ways would be a new experience for Patricia, who spent 16 of his 19 seasons in the NFL — all but his three as head coach in Detroit — working on the Patriots’ staff in various roles. He most prominently served as defensive coordinator between 2012 and 2017, helping bring two Super Bowl wins to New England.