Sunday Patriots Notes: Should New England pursue cornerback Jalen Ramsey?

The NFL season is officially over for all 32 teams, but there is still plenty going on around the league. The Scouting Combine will take place this week; the start of free agency is less than one month away; the draft will take place in late April.

We will keep an eye on all of the action through a New England Patriots lens throughout the offseason, and as always share our perspectives on it — either as standalone articles, or as part of our Sunday Patriots Notes. Welcome to the latest edition of the latter.

Should New England pursue Jalen Ramsey on the trade market? The Los Angeles Rams are expected to part ways with star cornerback Jalen Ramsey this offseason, putting him on the trade block. Ramsey is still only 28 years old and is coming off six straight Pro Bowl seasons, meaning that he should be an attractive commodity for L.A. to make available.

The question from this perspective is whether or not the Patriots should be among the teams pursuing him. Among those who sees New England as one of the likely landing spots for Ramsey is Blaine Grisak of Pats Pulpit’s sister site Turf Show Times:

Bill Belichick likes having an elite cornerback and that’s not something that his defense currently has. From Stephon Gilmore to Aqib Talib and Darrelle Revis, the Patriots have a history with Belichick and having an elite cornerback. All of his teams that have been good in the past have had that elite cornerback on the perimeter. The question is, would Belichick make a trade for Jalen Ramsey? This type of move would be out of their typical M.O. However, they have spent big on the position in the past, signing Gilmore and Talib in free agency. The Patriots hold the 14th overall pick and may have a piece in edge rusher Joshua Uche that they could send over in a deal. This may not be a move that the Patriots make, but I wouldn’t count it out of the realm of possibilities.

The idea behind a move like that makes sense. The Patriots defense is stout, but it is lacking a true No. 1 cornerback — something it has not had since the days of Stephon Gilmore (even though J.C. Jackson sure came close at times).

Ramsey would give New England its best talent at the position since Gilmore, but he would come at a cost: the remaining three years of his contract with the Rams would transfer over to the Patriots should they trade for him.

That means that he would hit their cap at $17 million in 2023, followed by $18.5 million and $19.5 million in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Of course, those numbers would not be impossible for the Patriots to fit under their cap given that salary cap expert Miguel Benzan currently has the team’s available resources at $32.1 million (with some potential to create significantly more).

The finances would check out and so would the need for a player of Ramsey’s caliber — Who doesn’t want one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks on his team? — but the big question remaining would be trade details. The Patriots own the 14th overall selection in this year’s draft, and are projected to hold 10 other picks including five in the first four rounds.

With those assets, they might be able to facilitate a trade with a team needy for both cash and draft capital. And given that beggar’s cannot be choosers, as the old saying goes, New England might be able to bring Ramsey aboard without giving up too much capital after all — if the team decides to do so, that is.

There are draft options aplenty for the Patriots. Sitting at No. 14 in the first round of this year’s draft, New England could go in various directions to address its needs. Obviously, the next few weeks and the results of free agency play a role in how the team will approach the college player selection meeting, but plenty of options should be available.

NFL Network draft guru Daniel Jeremiah spoke about those during a recent media conference call, touching on several positions the Patriots could look at. One of those is wide receveiver, where he lobbied for a best-player-available approach to finding somebody to complement the team’s current cast of characters.

“Should they be in the complement issue or should they be in the substitute issue? I mean, that’s kind of the predicament that you are in,” Jeremiah said. “I think you want the best one available, and I don’t think there’s anybody in my opinion that’s dominant or good enough in that group that would you have to play off of their skill set. I think you just want the best one. If you are looking for high volume catches and productivity, you can make a case for Jaxon Smith-Njigba because he has a really good feel.

“He works really good in the middle of the field. We know the success they’ve had with guys like that. That one I could see making sense to me. I just would want the best overall guy, and that’s in my opinion Jordan Addison just because I think he is a complete route runner. I think he gives you bursts and explosiveness to make plays over the top, and I think he has outstanding hands. That to me would be the place that I would go.”

Jeremiah also mentioned tight end, pointing to a high volume of prospects worthy of going in the early rounds.

“I have eleven tight ends that I have top three round grades on, which is ridiculous number. It is just a really, really good group,“ he said. ”To me, I know he is coming off of an injury right now and I know he is kind of more of a flex tight end, but Dalton Kincaid from Utah is a big-time player. I think he is one of my favorite players to watch in this draft. He is one of the best players in the draft.

“He is just sudden in everything that he does. He separates. He is outstanding after the catch. You know, he can win on contact over the middle of the field. He is really, really good after the catch. You know, as a blocker, he is going to more shield you and wall off.”

The Patriots appear well-set at tight end with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith both under contract for 2023. However, their production over the last two years — especially Smith’s — left a lot to be desired, raising questions about whether or not the team would indeed keep them around.

Finally, Jeremiah spoke about the cornerback position already mentioned above.

“It’s a good corner group,” he said. “I think it’s a better corner group than the receiver group. This year when I look at it, I’ve got 20 corners with top three round grades, which is a big number. I think it’s a really good group of corners. If you are at 14 … it’s [Devon] Witherspoon, [Joey] Porter [Jr.], and [Christian] Gonzalez, whatever order you want to put them in.

“Then … if you are looking at pick 46 … you are looking Tyrique Stevenson. You are looking at D.J. Turner from Michigan. Jartavius Martin is a nickel from Illinois; he is a really good player. That’s probably like that type of a group. Riley Moss from Iowa maybe a little bit after that; he is going to fly; he is going to run really, really well. Julius Brents from Kansas State. Those are just some of the names I would tick off there that I think are really good players.“

The Patriots will be active at the Combine, but they won’t talk about it. The NFL released its initial media availability schedule for the first two days of the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and one team is nowhere to be seen: the Patriots have decided to skip the ground of general managers and head coaches speaking to reporters.

While Bill Belichick and director of player personnel Matt Groh will be actively involved throughout the week, as of right now they will keep to themselves rather than share their knowledge with the rest of the world. Of course, things can always change quickly — and Belichick once again visiting NFL Network spontaneously would also not come as a surprise.

Marshawn Lynch thinks Super Bowl XLIX cost Seattle a chance at a dynasty. The Patriots’ 28-24 Super Bowl win over the Seattle Seahawks happened more than eight years ago, but it is still leaving a bitter taste in the mouth of one prominent participant: former Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch is still not entirely over the game, and its controversial — at least from a Seattle perspective — ending to the game.

Appearing on I AM ATHLETE, him not getting the ball on the goal line near the end of that game was unsurprisingly a topic of conversation. Lynch believes he should have touched the ball, while acknowledging the lasting effect the Seahawks’ eventual interception to Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler had.

“We’re at the peak of our careers, with the opportunity to go ahead and start a dynasty-type s--t and then we fumble the bag on the 2-yard line,” Lynch said.

“… You know for sure that was the end of an era because after that they’re in the situation they are in right now. Kind of self-explanatory.”

Devin McCourty, broadcaster will be back in action this week. There has been no word yet about whether or not the Patriots’ long-time team captain will continue his career, but that does not mean Devin McCourty has gone into an Aaron Rodgers-like realm of darkness to contemplate his future. Instead, the 35-year-old will once again venture into broadcasting this week.

He will serve as a guest co-host on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, reuniting with none other than his twin brother — and former Patriots cornerback — Jason McCourty. His future in pro football will likely be a topic of discussion, but no definitive statements should be expected yet.

“I’ve gone back and forth,” he recently said. “I think the good thing is I actually have a vacation coming up with the family, and then I’m going to go hang out with [Jason McCourty] for a week. I think just being able to get away from football, especially as you kind of get older, I think it helps you put things in perspective, doing other things.”