Before the Scouting Combine starts later this week, I wanted to get out my second seven-round mock draft of the offseason. This one is slightly different compared to the first, but there’s still a bunch of talent coming to the New England Patriots in this scenario.

So, without any further ado, let’s get right into it.

Pat Lane’s seven-round mock draft Version 1.0 | Version 2.0

Round 1

TRADE: 1-14 and 4-107 to New Orleans Saints for 1-29, 2-40, and 3-71. The Patriots move back 15 spots in the first round, but pick up the 40th overall pick as well as an additional third-round selection to make up for it.

1-29: OT Anton Harrison (Oklahoma). The Patriots need to get at least one starting tackle for next season, and Harrison should be able to step in and start right away. He has some position flexibility as he played both right and left tackle at Oklahoma, but he should be able to step in as the starting left tackle right away — possibly pushing Trent Brown back to the right tackle role he held for much of his career in and outside New England.

Amazing footwork and weight transfer from his post foot to his set foot from Oklahoma LT Anton Harrison. pic.twitter.com/oKBZhXizKm — Russell Brown (@RussNFLDraft) February 22, 2023

Round 2

2-40: WR Nathaniel Dell (Houston). The Patriots have been missing a true slot receiver since Julian Edelman retired, and, although Jakobi Meyers has been great, they could really use the explosiveness in the slot. They would get that with Dell. He fits almost that exact mold.

At 5-foot-10, 155 pounds he has limited size, but size doesn’t win in this league anymore — speed does. Dell could bring some of that to the Patriots offense and be a nice complement to 2022 second-round pick Tyquan Thornton.

Nathaniel Dell led the AAC in..



88.3 PFF Grade

91 catches

1,328 yards

12 TDspic.twitter.com/BA3wF0zKpG — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 11, 2022

2-46: CB Emmanuel Forbes (Mississippi State). Forbes reminds me a lot of Jack Jones. Standing at 6-foot-0, 180 pounds, he is super skinny but brings some length; he also has some of the best anticipation you will ever see. He is the all-time leader in pick-sixes in SEC history, showing that he can perform at the highest of levels. He’s an outside corner who is willing to help tackling, even if he’s not that good at it because he’s so slight. A former receiver, he catches the ball with ease, and he can jump out of the gym.

As I said with Dell, size isn’t quite as important as it used to be, so having another ball-hawking cornerback opposite Jones could be a lot of fun for years to come.

I know you’ve been waiting for it, and so without further ado, I present:



MY GUY 2023: Emmanuel Forbes Jr, CB, Mississippi State



Forbes has the most pick sixes in SEC history, with 6, 3 of them this season. His ability to break on the ball is ridiculous. Film study and talent pic.twitter.com/wLhLbFDCEa — Pat Lane (@plane_pats) February 23, 2023

Round 3

3-71: DB Kelee Ringo (Georgia). It’s certainly possible that, once the Scouting Combine is over, Ringo won’t be available at this spot. Right now, however, he is around on the Pro Football Focus board, so I’m taking advantage of it.

Ringo has a ton of speed, and experience playing cornerback. What he lacks is the elite change of direction skills that most top-end corners have. That got me thinking that maybe he could make the transition to safety just like Devin McCourty did. A super smart player who was a leader on a great defense should be able to make that move and, if McCourty sticks around one more year, Ringo would have a great mentor to help make the move easier.

Kelee Ringo vs Quentin Johnston



Ringo was not targeted ONCE when he was on Johnston pic.twitter.com/QbXXywgidZ — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) January 12, 2023

TRADE: 3-76 to Los Angeles Chargers for 3-85, 2024 4th, and 2024 5th. The Patriots move back nine spots and pick up a pair of Day 3 picks in 2024. New England loves its depth picks, so this move is an attractive one for them.

3- 85: OT Cody Mauch (North Dakota State). Mauch is an intriguing prospect, and the Patriots need more help on the offensive line. He put on around 70 pounds in college, and moved from tight end to tackle. He’s super athletic, but there are questions about his strength.

Assuming the Patriots also sign a tackle in free agency, he can start his career as a depth piece and the team can try to develop him into a starting-caliber player. He has the elite athleticism that New England has coveted the past few years, so he would be a good natural fit long an O-line in need of young talent — especially at the tackle spot.

Cody Mauch having himself a Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/sVwQlDPlTI — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) February 2, 2023

Round 4

4-117: EDGE K.J. Henry (Clemson). Henry might be a little small for a true outside linebacker in the Patriots’ system, as he’s only 245 pounds, but he brings solid length, power, and pass-rushing ability. New England seems to love guys who don’t necessarily excel at any one thing in particular, but do a few things well. That is Henry.

He can be a good depth piece, and provide the Patriots with another athlete to get after the quarterback. After adding some weight to his frame, he might be a bit better suited to set the edge as well.

KJ Henry sets his rush up with stutter/hesi. Watch what that set up does to the feet of the blocker. @thekjhenry still executes a club/swim & uses the rip to clear, but that blocker was basically beat by the set up! #passrush #allin pic.twitter.com/skhlENQU60 — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) September 7, 2022

4-135: DT Jonah Tavai (San Diego State). Any interest in a player who can generate pressure from up the middle? The Patriots love guys like that, and Tavai can provide that for them. He had 10 sacks last year and San Diego State, with a ridiculous 39 quarterback hurries.

He’s undersized at 6-foot-0, 295 pounds, but his ability to get to the QB is really good; he has more speed than almost anyone you will see at his size. He is also actually pretty good at holding his own at the point of attack. So, the Patriots might take a chance on him.

Oh, and he is also the brother of current Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai.

One of the more fun prospects is San Diego State DL Jonah Tavai. 290 pounds that can move 9 sacks in 2022 #Browns #NFLDraft

pic.twitter.com/WfGkEAOhAQ — c nn r (@BernienChompz) December 11, 2022

Round 6

6-184: TE Luke Schoonmaker (Michigan). Schoonmaker is never going to be a dominant receiving threat, but he is a solid blocker already, and the Patriots could use a tight end that can actually hold his own consistently in this area. He’s also a reliable pass catcher, even if his usage there will be limited. He makes a whole lot of sense for the Patriots, who saw him up-close at the East-West Shrine Bowl, especially this late in the draft.

Looking through draft rankings and I’m still really surprised when I see Luke Schoonmaker not among top TEs



Plus blocker, natural hands catcher, plus athlete, and can win in-line and in space as a receiver.



Seems forgotten about in strong TE class, but shouldn’t be. #ShrineBowl pic.twitter.com/cpgGMA97Ix — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) February 22, 2023

6-187: LB Aubrey Miller Jr. (Jackson State). Miller is a bit limited when it comes to “traits” but he is a smart player who could carve out a role in New England. He is a bit undersized as well — 6-foot-2, 225 pounds — but he has the experience and intelligence to play Will or Mike linebacker in the Patriots’ system.

Even though he may not match the height and weight the Patriots usually look for in their prototypical off-the-ball linebackers, he brings everything else they look for to the table.

6-192: C Alex Forsyth (Oregon). Forsyth is an interesting prospect. He has experience playing all along the interior of the offensive line, while playing the last three seasons exclusively at center. He did not allow a quarterback hit or sack this past season, and only allowed one hurry. In fact, in the last three seasons combined, he has given up a total of six hurries, three hits, and three sacks.

His production has been solid, but there are questions about his ability to be an effective player in the NFL because some of his raw traits are not overwhelming. Still, he makes a ton of sense here for the Patriots as a player who can give them some depth at all three interior O-line spots — sort of a Ted Karras 2.0, if you will.

Third time in 4 weeks that @seniorbowl has seen @oregonfootball but also third different scout. First two staffers have liked Ducks OC Alex Forsyth. @alexforsyth75 has played 4 OL spots, he’s long for IOL (80 5/8 wing), & coaches rave about his brain.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/sBCy3XshIs — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) September 24, 2022

6-210: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (UCLA). The Patriots were able to get a good look at Thompson-Robinson during Shrine Bowl practice, and he looked better than expected. He may not have ideal height for the position at 6-foot-1, but he plays it very differently than Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, and having a guy with his ability on the roster could be beneficial, even if it is just to work the scout team.

Thompson-Robinson is a smart player, and a guy that just might be able to grow into a competent backup in the NFL. That alone is worth a sixth-round flier.

NO WAY IS DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON REAL



HUMAN HIGHLIGHT REEL pic.twitter.com/al1SxaVKyV — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) November 6, 2022

Round 7

7-258: WR Jadakis Bonds (Hampton). Another Shrine Bowl athlete, Bonds is a very different receiver than Dell, but he brings some size and length to the position. He may not have high-end speed, but he plays with enough of it and his size makes covering him a problem even if he doesn’t create a ton of separation.

So, there you have it. Personally, I would be really happy with this haul for the Patriots. They would shore up their offensive line with a Day 1 starter, a backup tackle with starter potential, and a guy who can play all three interior positions.

They would also add a pair of receivers — one who should help in the slot right away, and one who has a chance to develop into a big play receiver — and two huge players in the secondary that could potentially help right away. Additionally, there are three developmental options for the front seven.

You cannot get much more of a complete draft class than that. So, please let me know what you think in the comments!