New England Patriots links 2/27/23 - Scouting Combine: Storylines, Pats’ needs, potential prospects

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft tracker.
- 2023 Combine Primer: Everything you need to know.
- Evan Lazar gives us ten Patriots-related storylines to watch at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
- Mike Dussault explores potential first-round Patriots fits on display at the Scouting Combine.
- On This Day: Alexandra Fransicso writes how fans recall setting the season ticket sales record in a snowstorm after the Krafts purchased the Patriots in 1994. About 500 of those individuals remain season ticket members to this day, but no one imagined six Super Bowls and 10 AFC Championships were to come.
- Patriots All Access: Shrine Bowl inside look, Slater on playing in 2023; More. (19 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Will the Patriots pay up to keep free agent WR Jakobi Meyers; Matt Groh’s growing responsibilities; Marcus Jones’ prototype; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Building for 2023; Elite WR? Not necessarily; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL notes: Robert Kraft’s involvement fueling excitement for Patriots in big offseason.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Despite obvious offseason needs, Patriots do have strengths.
- Andrew Callahan’s NFL Combine 2023: How Patriots fans can follow from home and top prospects to know.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Scouting Combine preview: Patriots will be scouting several positions of need.
- Alex Barth rounds up the biggest 2023 NFL Combine storylines for the Patriots.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Patriots keys to successful offseason. 1. Find franchise left tackle.
- Darren Hartwell suggests five offensive tackles worth pursuing for the Pats in free agency.
- Mark Daniels suggests the Patriots could add one of these 5 edge rushers to their dominant pass rush.
- Zack Cox spotlights the Patriots Safety outlook: Devin McCourty decision looms large.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 5 Patriots free agent and trade targets at cornerback.
- Mike Kadlick wonders if the Pats should be interested in CB Jalen Ramsey if the Rams are listening to trade offers.
- Khari Thompson spotlights Daniel Jeremiah’s 5 ‘Patriots-type’ prospects that include 2 offensive linemen.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Mike Tannenbaum: Patriots Jakobi Meyers on cusp of huge payday.
- Khari Thompson says the latest speculation suggests Jakobi Meyers will get priced out of the Patriots’ range.
- CLNS Media notes James White popped in to the ‘Pats Interference Podcast’ to talk about retirement and the past and future of the Patriots. “Mac Jones poised for a big year.”
- Dakota Randall explains why the 2023 season is so pivotal for Mac Jones’ Patriots contract situation.
- Mark Daniel highlights Devin McCourty on GMFB: Mac Jones is future of Patriots; ‘you’re wrong’ if you believe the rumors
- Zack Cox notes Matthew Slater is recruiting Devin McCourty to return.
- Darren Hartwell relays Tom E. Curran on what’s next for Matt Patricia after losing out on the Broncos DC job. “I think he is — at this juncture, from what I’ve gathered — kind of untethered. He’s not with the Patriots.”
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots 7-round Mock Draft. Pats pick Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski at 14.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Joe Rivera (Sporting News) NFL Combine 2023 schedule, dates, workout times, records, invites & everything else to know.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL warns teams that combine interview violations could result in $350K fine, loss of significant draft pick.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Draft prospects 2023: Updated big board of top 125 players overall, position rankings.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: The scourge of draft desperation and the Combine without a sure thing.
- Staff (NFL.com) Sunday NFL news roundup: Latest league updates.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Draft Top 25 Big Board: Bryce Young is No. 1; a top-four QB misses the cut.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Jalen Ramsey trade rumors: Top landing spots. Ramsey has a hefty cap hit in 2023 as Los Angeles looks to rebuild roster. Pats not included.
- Staff (NFL.com) NFL team proposes rule to make roughing the passer reviewable.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) Traina Thoughts: Ian Eagle weighs in on the Greg Olsen–Tom Brady–Kevin Burkhardt dynamic.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Mock Draft 2023. Pats pick Alabama S Brian Branch at 14.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Tennessee OL Darnell Wright at 14.
