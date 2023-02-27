 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 2/27/23 - Scouting Combine: Storylines, Pats’ needs, potential prospects

Daily news and links for Monday.

Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots
Devin McCourty voices strong support for Mac Jones, 2023 season

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Will the Patriots pay up to keep free agent WR Jakobi Meyers; Matt Groh’s growing responsibilities; Marcus Jones’ prototype; More.
  • Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Building for 2023; Elite WR? Not necessarily; More.
  • Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL notes: Robert Kraft’s involvement fueling excitement for Patriots in big offseason.
  • Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Despite obvious offseason needs, Patriots do have strengths.
  • Andrew Callahan’s NFL Combine 2023: How Patriots fans can follow from home and top prospects to know.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Scouting Combine preview: Patriots will be scouting several positions of need.
  • Alex Barth rounds up the biggest 2023 NFL Combine storylines for the Patriots.
  • Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Patriots keys to successful offseason. 1. Find franchise left tackle.
  • Darren Hartwell suggests five offensive tackles worth pursuing for the Pats in free agency.
  • Mark Daniels suggests the Patriots could add one of these 5 edge rushers to their dominant pass rush.
  • Zack Cox spotlights the Patriots Safety outlook: Devin McCourty decision looms large.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 5 Patriots free agent and trade targets at cornerback.
  • Mike Kadlick wonders if the Pats should be interested in CB Jalen Ramsey if the Rams are listening to trade offers.
  • Khari Thompson spotlights Daniel Jeremiah’s 5 ‘Patriots-type’ prospects that include 2 offensive linemen.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Mike Tannenbaum: Patriots Jakobi Meyers on cusp of huge payday.
  • Khari Thompson says the latest speculation suggests Jakobi Meyers will get priced out of the Patriots’ range.
  • CLNS Media notes James White popped in to the ‘Pats Interference Podcast’ to talk about retirement and the past and future of the Patriots. “Mac Jones poised for a big year.”
  • Dakota Randall explains why the 2023 season is so pivotal for Mac Jones’ Patriots contract situation.
  • Mark Daniel highlights Devin McCourty on GMFB: Mac Jones is future of Patriots; ‘you’re wrong’ if you believe the rumors
  • Zack Cox notes Matthew Slater is recruiting Devin McCourty to return.
  • Darren Hartwell relays Tom E. Curran on what’s next for Matt Patricia after losing out on the Broncos DC job. “I think he is — at this juncture, from what I’ve gathered — kind of untethered. He’s not with the Patriots.”
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots 7-round Mock Draft. Pats pick Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski at 14.

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Joe Rivera (Sporting News) NFL Combine 2023 schedule, dates, workout times, records, invites & everything else to know.
  • Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL warns teams that combine interview violations could result in $350K fine, loss of significant draft pick.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) Draft prospects 2023: Updated big board of top 125 players overall, position rankings.
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA: The scourge of draft desperation and the Combine without a sure thing.
  • Staff (NFL.com) Sunday NFL news roundup: Latest league updates.
  • Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Draft Top 25 Big Board: Bryce Young is No. 1; a top-four QB misses the cut.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Jalen Ramsey trade rumors: Top landing spots. Ramsey has a hefty cap hit in 2023 as Los Angeles looks to rebuild roster. Pats not included.
  • Staff (NFL.com) NFL team proposes rule to make roughing the passer reviewable.
  • Jimmy Traina (SI) Traina Thoughts: Ian Eagle weighs in on the Greg Olsen–Tom Brady–Kevin Burkhardt dynamic.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL Mock Draft 2023. Pats pick Alabama S Brian Branch at 14.
  • Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Tennessee OL Darnell Wright at 14.

