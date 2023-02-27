Matt Patricia’s future remains uncertain.

After some speculation that he might join the Denver Broncos’ staff, the organization announced its full coaching roster over the weekend and Patricia was nowhere to be found. The linebackers coaching role, which he was rumored to possibly take over, went to Greg Manusky and Michael Wilhoite.

A former head coach for the Detroit Lions, Patricia spent the last two seasons, and 16 of his 19 in the NFL, with the New England Patriots. The team’s former defensive coordinator, who won two Super Bowls in that capacity, returned to the club in 2021 as a senior football advisor before moving back to the coaching staff in 2022.

However, his tenure as offensive line coach and unofficial offensive play-caller did not yield the hoped results: New England’s offense regressed in Year 1 after long-time coordinator Josh McDaniels; coaching seemingly played a major role in this development.

As a result, the Patriots decided to bring some reinforcements aboard. The team hired Bill O’Brien as its new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and Adrian Klemm to work with the offensive line.

With both of his virtual roles in 2022 replaced, and with his contract situation also unclear, Patricia himself was left in limbo. As a consequence, the 48-year-old unsuccessfully interviewed for the Broncos’ vacant defensive coordinator position last week. That job went to Vance Joseph, with Patricia himself seen as a candidate to take over coaching the linebackers.