DeMarcus Covington is 0-for-2 on defensive coordinator interviews this offseason. After previously missing out on the Arizona Cardinals’ gig he applied for, he also was unable to secure the position with the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chargers instead announced Derrick Ansley as their new DC on Monday. Covington did also not receive any other position on the team’s new coaching staff.

As a result, it seems likely that the 33-year-old will stay with the New England Patriots in 2023.

Covington began his coaching career at the college level before making the move to the pros — and the Patriots — in 2017. He started out as a coaching assistant on the defensive side of the ball, later moving to outside linebackers coach in 2019. The following offseason, he changed positions again and started working with the defensive line.

He has held that role ever since, and along the way has developed into an up-and-coming name in coaching cycles. This resulted in him being chosen as defensive coordinator for one of the Senior Bowl teams, and also receiving interviews with the Cardinals and Chargers.

Despite neither of those resulting in a new job for Covington, he will be a coach to watch moving forward.

As for 2023, he was one of four coaches receiving outside interest. Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo declined interview opportunities with the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers; tight ends coach Nick Caley left to take on the same position with the Los Angeles Rams; former offensive line coach and unofficial play-caller Matt Patricia unsuccessfully interviewed with the Denver Broncos.

Additionally, the Patriots added three coaches to their staff. Bill O’Brien will work as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and is being joined by Adrian Klemm and Will Lawing. The hires of Klemm and Lawing have not yet been made official by the club.