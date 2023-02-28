New England Patriots links 2/28/23 - NFL Scouting Combine: Where should Pats be focused?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft tracker.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Teams Combine draft and free agent work in Indy.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Outlining a dream offseason for the Pats with free agency around the corner.
- From NFL Network: Devin McCourty on the state of the Patriots, why Mac Jones is still ‘The Guy.’ (8 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox’ Patriots NFL Combine Primer: Everything to know about pre-draft showcase.
- Karen Guregian wonders if the Patriots will continue drafting Combine stars.
- Mike Kadlick gives us five Patriots targets to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine.
- Alex Barth notes the Patriots reportedly went ‘beyond basics’ in interview with Toledo DE Desjuan Johnson, who was on their roster at the Shrine Bowl.
- Andrew Callahan talks about Daniel Jeremiah’s 5 best prospect fits for the Patriots.
- Khari Thompson notes ESPN lists two contracts similar to what Jakobi Meyers could get in free agency. Meyers could end up in the $15-20 million per year range.
- CBS Boston passes along a report that the Patriots are working out WR Slade Bolden.
- Khari Thompson examines the Patriots’ options for adding a go-to receiver via trade, draft, or free agency.
- Matt Vautour addresses some Free Agent rumors: 2 reasons Jordan Poyer might not sign with Patriots.
- Matt Dolloff suggests the Patriots have the Jaguars as a hidden rival to worry about in the AFC.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Devin McCourty supports Mac Jones: New England ‘future’.
- Mike Reiss tells us about Mel Kiper’s Mock Draft pick for the Patriots at 14: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
- Phil Perry’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots trade down, snag Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba at 22.
- Michael Hurley is shocked [Shocked!] the NFL sees no problems with its enforcement of roughing the passer penalties.
- Matt Dolloff writes how the worst-officiated rule in the NFL is only going to get worse.
- CBS Boston notes Sean Payton says Matt Patricia still might land job with the Broncos.
- Jerry Thornton talks about a report that Tom Brady is about to launch the career he was born to do: Stand up comedy. /’He’s funny how? Like he’s a clown? He amuses you?’
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph welcome Evan Lazar to talk all things Patriots. (65 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph break down two prospects for Mock Draft Monday; More. (53 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) Ten Takeaways: Why the Packers could finally trade Aaron Rodgers; Plus, there’s nothing imminent between Derek Carr and the Jets, the 2023 QB market, Jalen Ramsey’s future with the Rams and more.
- Albert Breer (SI) MAQB: Playing the Bryce Young weight game while we wait for answers on Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr; Plus, more on Lamar Jackson and the franchise tag and Carson Wentz’s release.
- Albert Breer (SI) The nine biggest NFL Draft story lines heading into Combine Week.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Devin McCourty on Mac Jones: I think he’s the future of New England.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking best free agent crops from every team as Eagles, Bills lead top-heavy list. Pats 11th.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) NFL top 100 2023 free agents.
- Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Potential sleepers looking to impress.
- Staff (The33rdTeam) 2023 NFL Draft Big Board.
- Samari Rolle (The33rdTeam) 2023 NFL Draft: 5 biggest hitters in this year’s class.
- Staff (ESPN) NFL draft No. 1 overall pick trade history: 12 deals since 1967.
- Austin Gayle (The Ringer) NFL offseason Power Rankings. Patriots 21st.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2023 NFL offseason: 32 players who need a fresh start on a new team.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Geno Smith headline ranking.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to take 2023 season off from coaching, planning to return in 2024.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL seems unlikely to change roughing the passer rules.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Third quarterback rule, onside kick alternatives among proposed rules changes by NFL teams.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Competition Committee begins to explore the quarterback push play.
- Scouting Dept. (The33rdTeam) 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.2. Pats pick Alabama DB Brian Branch at 14.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Commanders cut Carson Wentz.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL health and safety officials recommend expanded use of Guardian Caps.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Daniel Wallach (Conduct Detrimental) NFL’s ouster of Dan Snyder likely to lead to Judicial scrutiny of league’s constitution and bylaws.
- Don Van Natta Jr. (ESPN) How a disputed $55M loan plays into feds’ probe of Commanders.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Marriott tries to dismiss Michael Irvin’s lawsuit, claims he made “harassing and inappropriate comments”.
