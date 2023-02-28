 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 2/28/23 - NFL Scouting Combine: Where should Pats be focused?

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
San Francisco 49ers v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

  • Patriots 2023 Mock Draft tracker.
  • Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Teams Combine draft and free agent work in Indy.
  • Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Outlining a dream offseason for the Pats with free agency around the corner.
  • From NFL Network: Devin McCourty on the state of the Patriots, why Mac Jones is still ‘The Guy.’ (8 min. video)

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) Ten Takeaways: Why the Packers could finally trade Aaron Rodgers; Plus, there’s nothing imminent between Derek Carr and the Jets, the 2023 QB market, Jalen Ramsey’s future with the Rams and more.
  • Albert Breer (SI) MAQB: Playing the Bryce Young weight game while we wait for answers on Aaron Rodgers and Derek Carr; Plus, more on Lamar Jackson and the franchise tag and Carson Wentz’s release.
  • Albert Breer (SI) The nine biggest NFL Draft story lines heading into Combine Week.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Devin McCourty on Mac Jones: I think he’s the future of New England.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking best free agent crops from every team as Eagles, Bills lead top-heavy list. Pats 11th.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) NFL top 100 2023 free agents.
  • Josh Edwards (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Potential sleepers looking to impress.
  • Staff (The33rdTeam) 2023 NFL Draft Big Board.
  • Samari Rolle (The33rdTeam) 2023 NFL Draft: 5 biggest hitters in this year’s class.
  • Staff (ESPN) NFL draft No. 1 overall pick trade history: 12 deals since 1967.
  • Austin Gayle (The Ringer) NFL offseason Power Rankings. Patriots 21st.
  • NFL Nation (ESPN) 2023 NFL offseason: 32 players who need a fresh start on a new team.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 NFL free agents of 2023: Lamar Jackson, Geno Smith headline ranking.
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to take 2023 season off from coaching, planning to return in 2024.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL seems unlikely to change roughing the passer rules.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Third quarterback rule, onside kick alternatives among proposed rules changes by NFL teams.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Competition Committee begins to explore the quarterback push play.
  • Scouting Dept. (The33rdTeam) 2023 NFL Mock Draft 3.2. Pats pick Alabama DB Brian Branch at 14.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Commanders cut Carson Wentz.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) NFL health and safety officials recommend expanded use of Guardian Caps.

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Daniel Wallach (Conduct Detrimental) NFL’s ouster of Dan Snyder likely to lead to Judicial scrutiny of league’s constitution and bylaws.
  • Don Van Natta Jr. (ESPN) How a disputed $55M loan plays into feds’ probe of Commanders.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Marriott tries to dismiss Michael Irvin’s lawsuit, claims he made “harassing and inappropriate comments”.

