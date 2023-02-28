The NFL offseason started a little over two weeks ago, but its first important date has already arrived. It’s time for the 2023 Scouting Combine.

As has been the case for more than 30 years, the league’s “Underwear Olympics” will take place in Indianapolis; the Colts’ Lucas Oil Stadium will once again host the event which will officially begin on Tuesday, February 28, and run through March 6, when the last position group leaves town again.

The entire NFL — including, of course, the New England Patriots — has traveled to Indiana to participate in the event. So, let’s find out what the Combine is and what will happen over the coming week.

What is the Scouting Combine?

The Combine was originally introduced in the 1980s to create a platform for teams to run college prospects through a series of standardized drills in what is essentially vacuum. Among the founders of the event is former Patriots executive Francis “Bucko” Kilroy.

The first Combine-like event took place in Tampa in 1982. The workout was eventually re-named the NFL Scouting Combine and since 1987 is held annually in Indianapolis; the city’s location and state-of-the-art (at least at the time) stadium, RCA Dome, were the main factors why it is taking place in Indiana. Originally only an event open to insiders, it has since evolved into a media spectacle that can also be attended by fans.

Who is participating in the Scouting Combine?

Dozens of athletes at all positions are invited to the Combine annually. This year, a total of 319 players were invited to attend the event — including top prospects such as quarterbacks Bryce Young (Alabama) and C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), running back Bijan Robinson (Texas), defensive tackle Jalen Carter (Georgia) and edge defenders Will Anderson (Alabama) and Byron Murphy (LSU).

Not all of them will go through all the drills, however. Some might skip individual workouts due to medical or personal reasons. Teams can still watch prospects at their school’s respective Pro Days at a later point.

For a full list of players invited to the 2023 Combine, please click here.

What is being tested at the Scouting Combine?

Prospects undergo various workouts and examinations to determine their physical and mental makeup two months before the draft. The Combine is only one piece of the puzzle, but it offers teams an opportunity to watch players perform compared to their peers and with the spotlight on them.

The following drills will take place at the event:

40-yard dash

20-yard shuttle

60-yard shuttle

3-cone drill

Vertical jump

Broad jump

Bench press

Position drills

Team interviews

Medical examination and injury evaluation

One test previously run at the Combine is no longer part of the event. The controversial Wonderlic test, which aimed at measuring cognitive abilities, was scrapped last year.

What does this year’s schedule look like?

Sunday, Feb. 26

Defensive linemen, Linebackers: Early arrival

Monday, Feb. 27

Defensive linemen, Linebackers: Registration, Pre-Exam, Orientation, Team Interviews

Defensive backs, Kickers, Special teamers: Early arrival

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Defensive linemen, Linebackers: General Medical Exam, Pre-ordered Studies, Team Interviews

Defensive backs, Kickers, Special teamers: Registration, Pre-exam, Orientation, Team interviews

Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Tight ends: Registration, Orientation, Team interviews

Wednesday, Mar. 1

Defensive linemen, Linebackers: Ortho exams, Media interviews, NFLPA meetings, Team interviews

Defensive backs, Kickers, Special teamers: General medical exam, Pre-ordered studies, Team interviews

Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Tight ends: Pre-exams, NFLPA meeting, Team interviews

Running backs, Offensive linemen: Registration, Orientation, Team interviews

Thursday, Mar. 2

Defensive linemen, Linebackers: Measurements, On-field workout

Defensive backs, Kickers, Special teamers: Ortho exams, Media interviews, NFLPA meetings, Team interviews

Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Tight ends: General medical exam, Pre-ordered studies, Broadcast interviews

Running backs, Offensive linemen: Pre-exams, NFLPA meeting, Team interviews

Friday, Mar. 3

Defensive linemen, Linebackers: Bench press, Broadcast interviews, Departure

Defensive backs, Kickers, Special teamers: Measurements, On-field workout

Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Tight ends: Ortho exams, Media interviews, Team interviews

Running backs, Offensive linemen: General medical exam, Pre-ordered studies, Broadcast interviews

Saturday, Mar. 4

Defensive backs, Kickers, Special teamers: Bench press, Broadcast interviews, Departure

Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Tight ends: Measurements, On-field workout

Running backs, Offensive linemen: Ortho exams, Media interviews, Team interviews

Sunday, Mar. 5

Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Tight ends: Bench press, Departure

Running backs, Offensive linemen: Measurements, On-field workout

Monday, Mar. 6

Running backs, Offensive linemen: Bench press, Departure

What is the broadcast schedule?

Whereas the Combine originally was spread out throughout the day, the schedule changed in 2022 to move some of the drills to prime time — seemingly to take advantage of the hype that has been generated around the event through the years. NFL Network will broadcast the Combine and in total air more than 50 hours of live coverage from Indianapolis.

On-field drills will be broadcast at the following times:

Thursday, March 2, 3p.m. ET: Defensive linemen, Linebackers

Friday, March 3, 3 p.m. ET: Defensive backs, Kickers, Special teamers

Saturday, March 4, 1 p.m. ET: Quarterbacks, Wide receivers, Tight ends

Sunday, March 5, 1 p.m. ET: Running backs, Offensive linemen

NFL Network will also show three-hour cutdown versions of the drills and show other draft-related content throughout the week. For a full broadcast schedule, please click here.

What else happens during Combine week?

The Combine is more than just a series of workouts. It also features media sessions with head coaches and general managers — not among them, however, will be the Patriots’ representatives such as Bill Belichick — as well as a closed-door meeting of the NFL competition committee.

Furthermore, the Combine is seen as the unofficial start of free agency and the NFL trading period. While neither is not set to open until March 15, the Combine gives teams and agents alike a chance to get together and start off conversations about pending free agents and players potentially on the move.