New England Patriots links 2/03/23 - Coming in hot: Edge rushers set up to dominate again in 2023

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar gives us six takeaways as the Patriots coaching staff leads West team to a victory in the Shrine Bowl. 1. Patriots coaching staff mentions three players on defense to broadcast team.
- Mike Dussault’s Senior Bowl Notebook: Promising prospects turning heads in Mobile.
- Evan Lazar offers a position-by-position rundown of Patriots fits at the Senior Bowl.
- Mic’d Up: Ross Douglas and Mike Pellegrino at Shrine Bowl practices. (1.44 min. video)
- Interview: Troy Brown on Tom Brady’s retirement. (1.47 min. video)
- Interview: Robert Kraft on Tom Brady’s retirement. (3.32 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 2/2: Tom Brady’s legacy and retirement plans. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Chris Mason’s Patriots Mailbag: With Tom Brady retired, is Mike Evans trade more likely? More.
- Mark Daniels reviews the edge rusher position and how they performed in 2022. Will they continue to dominate?
- Chris Mason shares his predictions for all 23 Patriots free agents.
- Zack Cox makes the case for and against re-signing Myles Bryant. The young slot CB was a lightning rod for social media criticism this season.
- Dakota Randall takes a look at OL James Ferentz: Is re-signing Ferentz (who turns 34 in June) an obvious move?
- Varun (StadiumRant) Two big positive additions the Patriots could make.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Buccaneers rebuild means Patriots should call for these players.
- Khari Thompson reports Trent Brown sticks up for Mac Jones: ‘I love him.’
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots land only 3 on NFL PA’s top 115: Marcus Jones, Matthew Slater and Matthew Judon were voted by the NFL PA among the Top 5 at their position.
- Zack Cox notes the Patriots reportedly hire longtime Bill O’Brien assistant: Will Lawing has worked under O’Brien for a decade.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots coach Jerod Mayo: New salary, old title?
- CBS Boston reports details emerge on Jerod Mayo’s increased role on Bill Belichick’s coaching staff. “His official title is unclear, but it won’t be a surprise if Mayo is named the assistant head coach.”
- Mike Kadlick identifies five Patriots fits to watch at the Senior Bowl: Defense and Offense.
- Alex Barth believes the Shrine Bowl broadcast shared some insight into the Patriots’ draft strategy
- Zack Cox Patriots Draft Rumors: These prospects impressed coaches at the Shrine Bowl.
- Daniel Flick (Patriots Country) Patriots Shrine Bowl: Star QB deteriorates into WR? Which prospects stood out.
- Greg Dudek takes us inside Troy Brown’s pregame speech at East-West Shrine Bowl: Brown commanded the locker room.
- Jerry Thornton writes how to the surprise of no one, Belichick and his staff are coaching the Shrine Bowl like maniacs.
- Darren Hartwell talks about a report detailing Patriots coaches’ intense schedule at Shrine Bowl, that stood in stark contrast to that of Falcons head coach Arthur Smith, whose staff is coaching the East squad.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Pro Bowl ‘games’: If Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley, why not Mac Jones? Jones had a better season than Huntley. For that matter, so did Bailey Zappe.
- Greg Dudek notes Matthew Judon’s golf swing could use some serious work.
- Boston Balling podcast: Gabby Hurlbut is joined by guest Miguel Benzan to help explain the salary cap and what the Patriots could do this offseason. (70 min. video)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Buckley of The Athletic discuss Tom Brady’s retirement, his legacy and favorite Brady memory. (35 min.)
- Pats Chat podcast: Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley discuss Tom Brady’s retirement, their favorite Brady-Pats memories, his most important teammates and what’s next. Plus, the latest on the coaching search, free agency, the Shrine Bowl and MORE. (72 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) 2023 Free agency rankings: Top 100 players set to enter free agency.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL free agency: One player each team should prioritize signing in offseason. Patriots: Odell Beckham, Jr.
- Feature (ESPN) 56 Super Bowl rings, 56 stories.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) 2023 Pro Bowl games: What we learned from Thursday’s competitions.
- David Suggs (Sporting News) NFL Pro Bowl skills competition live results: Updated standings, winners, highlights from 2023 AFC vs. NFC games.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Pro Bowl Games had electric competition, but there was a notable gripe — ‘I’d rather be playing football than doing this’.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index: Four running backs I was wrong about in 2022.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) What we learned from a week at the Senior Bowl.
- Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com) 2023 Senior Bowl: Top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Neutral site NFL conference championship games don’t appear to be gaining support. /Good.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Colts may conduct a third round of head-coaching interviews.
- Lou Flavius (TotalProSports) Josh McDaniels’ wife made him turn down Colts job because of owner Jim Irsay’s odd behavior & unusually long bathroom break. /How am I the last one to have never heard this story before?
- Andrew Marchand (NY Post) CBS execs tried intervention to address Tony Romo’s slippage in booth.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Report: Broncos request interview with Brian Flores for defensive coordinator.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Federal judge seeks more briefing regarding possible arbitration of Brian Flores case.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Chad Finn speculates on what we can expect from Tom Brady as an analyst for Fox Sports. ‘The NFL’s biggest stars have often faltered as broadcasters. Drew Brees, the longtime Saints quarterback, was a bust with NBC. Joe Montana and Emmitt Smith are among the legends who had little to offer in studio roles. Brady is a legendary competitor, of course, and if he commits to excelling at broadcasting, he will’.
- Zack Cox explains why some believe Tom Brady will surprise doubters as a broadcaster.
- Khari Thompson says Tom Brady doesn’t owe us – or the game – anything else.
- Mark Daniels points out Tom Brady left unrealistic expectations for the Patriots, but many reasons to be grateful.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 3 takeaways from Tom Brady’s retirement from Patriots’ perspective. 1. Will Brady retire a Patriot?
- Karen Guregian says this time really seems like the end for Tom Brady and the close of a magical ride.
- Michael Hurley writes, Tom Brady never fell off “the cliff” and will be the GOAT for a long, long time.
- Scott McLaughlin argues that Tom Brady did not hurt his legacy by hanging around too long.
- Danny Jaillet (PatriotsWire) Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan admits Tom Brady changed his career.
- Nick O’Malley passes along a report that Tom Brady told his father he was retiring a week before his announcement.
- Lauren Willand notes Tom Brady says he plans to spend “extended time” with his three children, and for his first Friday of retirement he says he has time to see “80 For Brady” four separate times”.
- Michael Hurley ranks the 10 best throws of Tom Brady’s career. [8/15/19]
- Kay Adams asks Rob Gronkowski what his favorite moment was with Tom Brady (vs. Colts). (3 min. video)
- Alex Reimer relays WEEI guest Tedy Bruschi who shares a story about Brady’s obsession with winning.
- Donny Druin (AllCardinals) A brief history of the Arizona Cardinals vs. Tom Brady.
- Howard Balzer (Gophnx) In the case of Tom Brady, winning shouldn’t determine the G.O.A.T. /Good lord, how the pretzels twist.
