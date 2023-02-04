Filed under: Pats Pulpit Debates Pats Pulpit Debates: Who is the most underrated Patriots player of all time? By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Feb 4, 2023, 7:00am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Pats Pulpit Debates: Who is the most underrated Patriots player of all time? Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images Welcome to Pats Pulpit Debates, our series where we will discuss some of the biggest questions surrounding the New England Patriots. Today’s topic of debate: Who is the most underrated Patriots player of all time? More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
Loading comments...