NFL Pro Bowl 2023: How to watch, events, start time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The NFL reimagined its all-star game this year, and instead of playing a traditional football contest has morphed the Pro Bowl into this year’s so-called Pro Bowl Games. Essentially, it will be a series of contests split over two days.

The second of those is Sunday, five different events taking place.

The Pro Bowl Games: Day 2

Sunday, February 5, 3 p.m. ET | Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas NV | ESPN, ABC, ESPN+

As noted above, a total of five competitions are on the menu on Thursday night. Please click here for a detailed explanation of each one of them:

Best Catch (Finale)

Gridiron Gauntlet

Move the Chains

Kick Tac Toe*

7-on-7 Flag Football

*pre-recorded events

The New England Patriots will not be prominently represented during the event. Only one member of the team was voted to the Pro Bowl this year, with linebacker Matthew Judon getting the nod.

Judon, who is now 2-for-2 in Pro Bowl appearances since joining the Patriots, participated in the Longest Drive competition. He also is part of the AFC’s flag football squad.