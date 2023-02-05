Report: Rams hiring ex-Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley

Nick Caley will be departing from Bill Belichick’s staff for Sean McVay’s.

The Los Angeles Rams are hiring the former New England Patriots tight ends coach to fulfill the same role, as first reported Sunday night by TheMMQB’s Albert Breer.

Caley, 40, had joined the Patriots as an offensive assistant in 2015 and was promoted to tight ends coach in 2017. The John Carroll product, who made previous stops at his alma mater in addition to Akron, Auburn, Iowa State, Eastern Illinois, Arkansas and Florida Atlantic, earned two Super Bowl rings during his tenure and also oversaw the fullback position.

Following the 2022 season, Caley’s contract expired. He was not on hand as part of New England’s coaching contingent at the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas last week.

Since midway through January, Caley interviewed for offensive coordinator vacancies with the New York Jets, Houston Texans and Patriots before his previous organization ultimately reunited with Bill O’Brien.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported Friday that Will Lawing will be added to New England’s offensive staff. Lawing, 37, worked alongside O’Brien at Penn State and Alabama as well as in Houston, where he spent two campaigns under the title of tight ends coach for the Texans.