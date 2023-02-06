 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 2/06/23 - Monday Mash: Jakobi Meyers, Jonathan Jones, Special teams; More

Daily news and links for Monday.

By Marima
  • Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Pre-Super Bowl: Commuting with Nick Sirianni, the O-Line of the century, and the Tom Brady recipe.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Super Bowl 2023: At the last Super Bowl in Arizona, Malcolm Butler became an instant legend.
  • Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking greatest Super Bowl QBs: These QBs played big on football’s biggest stage.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Matthew Judon: We’ve got a great deal of confidence in Mac Jones.
  • Brad Spielberger (PFF) Franchise tag candidates for all 32 NFL teams entering the 2023 NFL offseason. Patriots: WR Jakobi Meyers ($19,743,000). “The Patriots likely won’t use a nearly $20 million franchise tag here, but Meyers is arguably the best wide receiver available this offseason, and New England may want to see if they can execute a tag-and-trade if a long-term agreement cannot be reached. While New England historically does very well to earn compensatory picks, they may want to spend this offseason on external free agents and could risk losing Meyers for nothing if they cancel out a potential comp pick return for him.”
  • Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scout’s Notebook: Super Bowl LVII’s top 10 game-planning nightmares.
  • Stephen Holder (ESPN) Kirk Cousins helps NFC pull out Pro Bowl Games victory.
  • Grant Gordon (NFL.com) What we learned from Sunday’s flag football games, skill competitions.
  • Stephen Holder (ESPN) 2023 Pro Bowl Games are about making memories.
  • Greg Bishop (SI) Mahomes, Hurts and what it means to play through injury.
  • Staff (ESPN) NFL QB bargains: Ranking best to worst, exploring who gets paid next.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Rams hire Nick Caley as tight ends coach.
  • Mitch Goldich (SI) If the NFL truly wants neutral-site Conference Championship games, it should know the idea may be deeply unpopular. /Yes, we’d still watch, but quit messing with us.
  • Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Alabama DB Brian Branch at 14.
  • Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick TCU WR Quentin Johnston at 14.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) It’s time for a Hall of Fame within the Hall of Fame.
  • Jimmy Traina (SI) What to make of the Tony Romo backlash, ‘intervention’ report.
  • Marissa Sarbak (Fox 10) $100K in property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix.

  • Adam London notes Mark Sanchez jokingly laments Tom Brady ‘ruining’ his career — again. “I guess thanks for ruining the trajectory of my career for the second time, Tom,” Sanchez said. “I get drafted to the guy’s division, now he’s gotta come to FOX and ruin everything here. I can’t get away from the guy.”
  • Conor Roche reports Tom Brady’s dad explained why his son’s retirement was a ‘foregone conclusion.’ ”At 45 years of age, you say, ‘Hey, do I want to get hit one more time?’ The answer’s really nah, I really don’t want to.”
  • Jerry Thornton gives us a spoiler-free review, including the shocking truth about ‘80 for Brady’.
  • Dakota Randall notes Tom E. Curran doubts Tom Brady will sign a one-day contract because he still has an axe to grind with the Pats.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bidding for jar of sand from Tom Brady retirement location approaches six figures.

