New England Patriots links 2/06/23 - Monday Mash: Jakobi Meyers, Jonathan Jones, Special teams; More

- Evan Lazar offers a position-by-position rundown of Patriots fits at the Senior Bowl to see who stood out from a Pats perspective.
- Tamara Brown talks up ten youth flag football teams representing the New England Patriots at the NFL Flag Championships.
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: Will Patriots unlock a budding superstar in Christian Barmore next season? Will Lawing’s hire; Belichick at Shrine Bowl; More. /Good read, as usual.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Sunday News: Kraft wants Brady to retire a Patriot, and thoughts on his retirement.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Patriots need to groom next-man-up as safeguard for Bill O’Brien departure.
- Alex Barth reports that after a month of speculation, former Pats tight end coach Nick Caley has been hired by the Rams in the same role.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Revisiting the 2021 NFL Draft QB class; Big NFL names that might be on the move; Jakobi Meyers decision; More.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: How will Pats address the offensive line?
- Tom E. Curran continues his offseason roster reset by looking at the running back group and where they may need to upgrade. Rhamondre Stevenson needs more help at RB.
- Mark Daniels analyzes the special teams position: The Patriots had a difficult time on special teams in 2022. How will they fix the issues?
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots 2023 breakout candidate Christian Barmore already starting offseason workouts.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Matthew Slater still a ‘regular’ at Gillette Stadium; Hinting at return?
- Conor Roche sees the Patriots trading for DeAndre Hopkins a ‘long shot,’ and looks at other options.
- Zack Cox helps us get to know new Pats assistant Will Lawing, likely the new TE coach & Nick Caley’s successor.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots longest-tenured assistant leaving for Rams; Who replaces Nick Caley?
- Dakota Randall highlights Jonathan Jones talking about his looming free agency and his desire to re-sign with the Patriots.
- Matt Dolloff calls Jonathan Jones one of the Patriots’ sneaky-important free agents.
- Jerry Thornton is happy to hear Trent Brown declare his ‘love’ for Mac Jones and vow that the Pats won’t ‘be down long’.
- Andy Hart ranks Tom Brady’s top 10 Patriots pass catchers.
- Max Molski tells us everything we need to know about Super Bowl LVII Opening Night.
- Charlotte Edmonds recaps the 2023 Pro Bowl: The good, the bad and the ugly.
- Creg Stephenson spotlights 10 Senior Bowl players who made big impressions this week.
- Creg Stephenson recaps the 2023 Senior Bowl: National team dominates American in 27-10 victory.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots, Tom Brady 28-3 Super Bowl LI comeback: Still legendary.
- Andy Hart derides the idiotic talk-radio fodder suggesting the Pats acquire Baker Mayfield to push Mac Jones.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Pre-Super Bowl: Commuting with Nick Sirianni, the O-Line of the century, and the Tom Brady recipe.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) Super Bowl 2023: At the last Super Bowl in Arizona, Malcolm Butler became an instant legend.
- Bryan DeArdo (CBS Sports) Ranking greatest Super Bowl QBs: These QBs played big on football’s biggest stage.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Matthew Judon: We’ve got a great deal of confidence in Mac Jones.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) Franchise tag candidates for all 32 NFL teams entering the 2023 NFL offseason. Patriots: WR Jakobi Meyers ($19,743,000). “The Patriots likely won’t use a nearly $20 million franchise tag here, but Meyers is arguably the best wide receiver available this offseason, and New England may want to see if they can execute a tag-and-trade if a long-term agreement cannot be reached. While New England historically does very well to earn compensatory picks, they may want to spend this offseason on external free agents and could risk losing Meyers for nothing if they cancel out a potential comp pick return for him.”
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) Scout’s Notebook: Super Bowl LVII’s top 10 game-planning nightmares.
- Stephen Holder (ESPN) Kirk Cousins helps NFC pull out Pro Bowl Games victory.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) What we learned from Sunday’s flag football games, skill competitions.
- Stephen Holder (ESPN) 2023 Pro Bowl Games are about making memories.
- Greg Bishop (SI) Mahomes, Hurts and what it means to play through injury.
- Staff (ESPN) NFL QB bargains: Ranking best to worst, exploring who gets paid next.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Rams hire Nick Caley as tight ends coach.
- Mitch Goldich (SI) If the NFL truly wants neutral-site Conference Championship games, it should know the idea may be deeply unpopular. /Yes, we’d still watch, but quit messing with us.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0. Pats pick Alabama DB Brian Branch at 14.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick TCU WR Quentin Johnston at 14.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) It’s time for a Hall of Fame within the Hall of Fame.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) What to make of the Tony Romo backlash, ‘intervention’ report.
- Marissa Sarbak (Fox 10) $100K in property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix.
- Adam London notes Mark Sanchez jokingly laments Tom Brady ‘ruining’ his career — again. “I guess thanks for ruining the trajectory of my career for the second time, Tom,” Sanchez said. “I get drafted to the guy’s division, now he’s gotta come to FOX and ruin everything here. I can’t get away from the guy.”
- Conor Roche reports Tom Brady’s dad explained why his son’s retirement was a ‘foregone conclusion.’ ”At 45 years of age, you say, ‘Hey, do I want to get hit one more time?’ The answer’s really nah, I really don’t want to.”
- Jerry Thornton gives us a spoiler-free review, including the shocking truth about ‘80 for Brady’.
- Dakota Randall notes Tom E. Curran doubts Tom Brady will sign a one-day contract because he still has an axe to grind with the Pats.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Bidding for jar of sand from Tom Brady retirement location approaches six figures.
