The New England Patriots are set to add another coach to their staff. Adrian Klemm, who most recently was serving as associate head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach at the University of Oregon, is expected to join the team per a report by ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The Patriots and Klemm go way back. A former second-round pick by the team in 2000, he was New England’s first draft selection under head coach Bill Belichick.

After serving primarily in a backup capacity during his five seasons in New England and one more year in Green Bay, Klemm found success in his second career as a coach.

He started out as a graduate assistant at SMU in 2008 and within four years served as the school’s offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator. He left for UCLA in 2012, where he worked as run game coordinator, O-line coach and eventually associate head coach.

In 2019, Klemm returned to the NFL as assistant offensive line coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After two seasons at the job, he was promoted to O-line coach but lasted not even a full year; Klemm was granted his exit in December to join Oregon’s staff under incoming head coach Dan Lanning.

One year later, the Patriots are now bringing Klemm back to the pro level.

The team had originally interviewed him for its vacant offensive coordinator position, but after hiring Bill O’Brien invited him for a second meeting regarding the O-line coaching position. He was one of two known outside candidates — the other being fellow former Patriot and current Buffalo Bills assistant Ryan Wendell — to fill the role held by Matt Patricia during the 2022 season.

While there is no official word yet whether or not Klemm will indeed take over as offensive line coach, all signs are pointing in that direction.