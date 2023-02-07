 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 2/07/23 - Big thumbs up: Offensive staff set, Brady-Belichick love; More

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Phil Perry reached out to Dante Scarnecchia to get his insight on new O-line coach Adrian Klemm and what the first order of business should be.
  • Phil Perry says the Patriots are showing their willingness to spend their way out of their coaching hole.
  • Alex Barth says it looks like the Patriots have filled out their offensive coaching staff for 2023, but ‘filled out’ doesn’t necessarily mean it’s done.
  • Zack Cox projects the Patriots’ 2023 coaching staff after the Adrian Klemm news.
  • Chris Mason breaks down the Patriots salary cap situation for 2023
  • Matt Dolloff discusses if the Patriots should think about making a big move if the Bengals end up forced to trade one of their start wide receivers.
  • Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Matthew Judon reveals level of trust in Mac Jones.
  • Alex Barth gives us a Patriots-centric 2023 Senior Bowl recap.
  • Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) Patriots’ highest, lowest Super Bowl moments in Arizona.
  • Chris Mason talks about Trent Dilfer’s recent criticism about how Tom Brady is ‘not impressive’ because he played ‘modern day game’. /He’s an idiot.

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Alex Barth picks out the top quotes from Bill Belichick’s appearance on Tom Brady’s podcast.
  • Dakota Randall highlights Bill Belichick’s inspiration for ripping Tom Brady in Patriots meetings: ‘That’s what (Bobby Knight) did with Michael Jordan’.
  • Michael Dixon (Awful Announcing) Tom Brady and Bill Belichick praise each other during ‘Let’s Go!’ Podcast. “We never were trying to pull each other apart. We actually were always trying to go in the same direction.”
  • Chris Mason recaps Bill Belichick as a guest on Tom Brady’s podcast on Monday night.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Busy in retirement, Tom Brady talks of not missing the hits, poses in his underwear and reveals his start date as a Fox’s No. 1 analyst.
  • Bryan Curtis (The Ringer) Greg Olsen’s improvement is no match for Tom Brady’s star power.
  • Matt Dolloff notes Tom Brady revealed that he will not join the FOX broadcasting team until 2024, when he’s projected to be paired with Kevin Burkhardt.
  • Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady: Hard to make retirement decision, but certainly the right time.

