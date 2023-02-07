New England Patriots links 2/07/23 - Big thumbs up: Offensive staff set, Brady-Belichick love; More

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Evan Lazar talks about the report that the Patriots are set to add former Oregon offensive line coach Adrian Klemm to coaching staff.
- Evan Lazar tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: An early look at the Pats first-round options in the draft and a free agency wish list; Who are some of the big names the Pats could target this offseason?
- Mic’d Up: Matthew Judon at Pro Bowl games practice. (2.14 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Phil Perry reached out to Dante Scarnecchia to get his insight on new O-line coach Adrian Klemm and what the first order of business should be.
- Phil Perry says the Patriots are showing their willingness to spend their way out of their coaching hole.
- Alex Barth says it looks like the Patriots have filled out their offensive coaching staff for 2023, but ‘filled out’ doesn’t necessarily mean it’s done.
- Zack Cox projects the Patriots’ 2023 coaching staff after the Adrian Klemm news.
- Chris Mason breaks down the Patriots salary cap situation for 2023
- Matt Dolloff discusses if the Patriots should think about making a big move if the Bengals end up forced to trade one of their start wide receivers.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Matthew Judon reveals level of trust in Mac Jones.
- Alex Barth gives us a Patriots-centric 2023 Senior Bowl recap.
- Henry McKenna (Fox Sports) Patriots’ highest, lowest Super Bowl moments in Arizona.
- Chris Mason talks about Trent Dilfer’s recent criticism about how Tom Brady is ‘not impressive’ because he played ‘modern day game’. /He’s an idiot.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) Sights, sounds from Super Bowl LVII Opening Night.
- Sam Jardin (Sporting News) Nick Sirianni and Jalen Hurts field ridiculous questions, including if Super Bowl 57 is a ‘must-win game’.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Super Bowl Cheat Sheet: 25 things you need to know about the Eagles and Chiefs.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Super Bowl Week MMQB: The Chiefs’ plan for Mahomes led to the Hill trade, Brady Sr. knew it was time; More.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) History of Super Bowls in Arizona: Revisiting 1996, 2008, 2015 classics, from David Tyree’s ‘Helmet Catch’ to Malcolm Butler’s INT
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) The uncomfortable, messy truth of watching this NFL season.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Creating NFL 2022 Rookie Awards, from Best QB to Biggest Day 3 Gem: Brock Purdy, Lions defenders headline.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index: Ranking all 75 starting running backs from the 2022 NFL season.
- Craig Peters (BigNewsNetwork) Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Matt Ryan: I still love playing and feel like there’s a lot of good football left.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Alex Barth picks out the top quotes from Bill Belichick’s appearance on Tom Brady’s podcast.
- Dakota Randall highlights Bill Belichick’s inspiration for ripping Tom Brady in Patriots meetings: ‘That’s what (Bobby Knight) did with Michael Jordan’.
- Michael Dixon (Awful Announcing) Tom Brady and Bill Belichick praise each other during ‘Let’s Go!’ Podcast. “We never were trying to pull each other apart. We actually were always trying to go in the same direction.”
- Chris Mason recaps Bill Belichick as a guest on Tom Brady’s podcast on Monday night.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Busy in retirement, Tom Brady talks of not missing the hits, poses in his underwear and reveals his start date as a Fox’s No. 1 analyst.
- Bryan Curtis (The Ringer) Greg Olsen’s improvement is no match for Tom Brady’s star power.
- Matt Dolloff notes Tom Brady revealed that he will not join the FOX broadcasting team until 2024, when he’s projected to be paired with Kevin Burkhardt.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady: Hard to make retirement decision, but certainly the right time.
