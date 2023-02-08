Pats Pulpit Reacts: How would you grade the Patriots’ latest coaching hires?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Patriots fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

After bringing Bill O’Brien in as their new offensive coordinator, the New England Patriots have hired two more coaches on that side of the ball. While neither the additions of Adrian Klemm or Will Lawing are yet official, they are expected to fill possibly prominent roles on O’Brien’s staff.

Klemm will be working with the offensive line, most likely as the new O-line coach to succeed Matt Patricia. The 45-year-old brings plenty of expertise to the table, having played the game himself before moving into coaching in 2008. He most recently served as offensive line coach, run game coordinator and associate head coach at the University of Oregon.

Lawing, meanwhile, goes way back with New England’s new offensive coordinator. The two men started working alongside each other at Penn State in 2013, when Lawing was added as a graduate assistant under then-head coach O’Brien. They then moved to the Houston Texans, where Lawing coached tight ends, and later Alabama. It would not be a surprise to see the 37-year-old resume his former role with Nick Caley leaving the Patriots.

It remains to be seen what their roles will look like and how successful they will be, but looking strictly at what we know about both coaches we can now turn to this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey: How would you grade the Patriots’ latest coaching hires?

