New England Patriots links 2/08/23 - Free agent wish list: Plenty of defenders included

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Ready for awards season.
- Mike Dussault notes Bill Belichick appeared on Tom Brady’s “Let’s Go” SiriusXM podcast.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Top takeaways from Senior Bowl / Shrine Bowl; How will Tom Brady be honored by the Patriots?, Positions of need. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox reports that in an interview with NBC10 Boston, Robert Kraft announced he plans to welcome Tom Brady back to New England to celebrate his legendary career.
- Chris Mason notes Robert Kraft doubles down on his desire for Brady to sign a 1-day contract.
- Chris Mason explains how the Patriots could create $20 million more in cap space with just a few moves.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 10 free agent fits that make sense for Patriots.
- Mark Daniels thumbnails 5 wide receivers the Patriots should consider in free agency.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Three free agents over 30 the Patriots should sign in 2023.
- Zack Cox suggests Keenan Allen could be the solution to the Patriots’ WR need.
- Zack Cox looks to find potential future Patriots on the Eagles and Chiefs Super Bowl LVII rosters.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Morse’s morsels: Bowl game reports, consensus top ten players; More.
- Khari Thompson notes the Patriots were reportedly all over Zay Flowers during Shrine Bowl
- Chris Mason finds that Matthew Slater would welcome a Patriots coaching position ‘with open arms’ if he isn’t on the field for a 16th season.
- Phil Perry hears from Mathew Slater detailing his struggle in deciding on his football future.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 3 possible trade packages for Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots 2022 Report Card: Any passing grades? Here’s a position-by-position look at New England’s 2022 performance.
- Darren Hartwell highlights ex-GM Thomas Dimitroff talking with Tom E. Curran about what the Patriots should do with Mac Jones’ contract.
- Danny Jaillet points out a fun fact: Falcons’ Super Bowl LI victory tweet before epic collapse still exists.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph kick off the return of Mock Draft Monday. (45 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate issues his final grades for the 2022 Patriots, and thoughts on Tom Brady inviting Bill Belichick on his podcast. (54 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Chart (Spotrac) New England Patriots 2023 free agents.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) One offseason move for each AFC team. Patriots: Rebuild the pass-catching group (again). ‘Jakobi Meyers is New England’s best receiver — and one of the best free-agent wideouts available — so attempting to re-sign him first should be a priority.’
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking the top impending free agents playing in Eagles-Chiefs showdown.
- Analysts (NFL.com) 12th annual ‘NFL Honors’ predictions.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 57 things to know for Super Bowl 57.
- Jimmy Traina (SI) The worst things about Super Bowl week; More.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2023 Super Bowl pick: Chiefs win thriller over Eagles to pick up second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) 2023 Super Bowl: How coaches fared in their first trip to the big game. Belichick: W.
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) A football fan’s guide to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.
- Joe Rivera (Sporting News) Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads before Super Bowl 57 here.
- Mike Pereira thinks Aaron Rodgers “has a point” on best referees leaving for TV.
- Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0. Patriots pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Bill Speros says the undeclared Civil War between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is now a lovefest.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Bill Belichick and Tom Brady prove there’s no bad blood.
- Zack Cox provides the full transcript of Bill Belichick detailing what lessons he learned from Tom Brady.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Tom Brady believes outsiders tried to divide him and Bill Belichick.
- Darren Hartwell identifies five quotes that stood out in rare Tom Brady-Bill Belichick podcast.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) ‘80 for Brady’ finishes second at weekend box office.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) How ‘80 for Brady’ wildly rewrote NFL history. /Bold take. [insert eye-roll emoji]
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady: “It’s always a stupid conversation to say Brady vs. Belichick”.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Peyton Manning admits Tom Brady was a reason he went to Denver, stayed in AFC.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady’s remarks about the future leave many guessing in the present.
