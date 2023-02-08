 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 2/08/23 - Free agent wish list: Plenty of defenders included

Daily news and links for Wednesday

By Marima
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Joejuan Williams (#33) set to become free agent
Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Chart (Spotrac) New England Patriots 2023 free agents.
  • Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) One offseason move for each AFC team. Patriots: Rebuild the pass-catching group (again). ‘Jakobi Meyers is New England’s best receiver — and one of the best free-agent wideouts available — so attempting to re-sign him first should be a priority.’
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Ranking the top impending free agents playing in Eagles-Chiefs showdown.
  • Analysts (NFL.com) 12th annual ‘NFL Honors’ predictions.
  • Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 57 things to know for Super Bowl 57.
  • Jimmy Traina (SI) The worst things about Super Bowl week; More.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) 2023 Super Bowl pick: Chiefs win thriller over Eagles to pick up second Lombardi Trophy in four seasons.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) 2023 Super Bowl: How coaches fared in their first trip to the big game. Belichick: W.
  • Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) A football fan’s guide to Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.
  • Joe Rivera (Sporting News) Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads before Super Bowl 57 here.
  • Mike Pereira thinks Aaron Rodgers “has a point” on best referees leaving for TV.
  • Lance Zierlein (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0. Patriots pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Bill Speros says the undeclared Civil War between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick is now a lovefest.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Bill Belichick and Tom Brady prove there’s no bad blood.
  • Zack Cox provides the full transcript of Bill Belichick detailing what lessons he learned from Tom Brady.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Tom Brady believes outsiders tried to divide him and Bill Belichick.
  • Darren Hartwell identifies five quotes that stood out in rare Tom Brady-Bill Belichick podcast.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) ‘80 for Brady’ finishes second at weekend box office.
  • Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) How ‘80 for Brady’ wildly rewrote NFL history. /Bold take. [insert eye-roll emoji]
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady: “It’s always a stupid conversation to say Brady vs. Belichick”.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Peyton Manning admits Tom Brady was a reason he went to Denver, stayed in AFC.
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Tom Brady’s remarks about the future leave many guessing in the present.

