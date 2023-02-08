Patriots owner Robert Kraft doubles down on his intentions to honor Tom Brady

The greatest player in NFL history announced his retirement last week, and his former team will make sure to honor him accordingly.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft already announced his intentions to sign Brady, who finished his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to a ceremonial one-day contract. Kraft recently doubled down on his plans, noting that his organization will prepare a proper send-off for its former starting quarterback.

“He is a Patriot from start to finish,” Kraft told Malcolm Johnson of NBC10 Boston. “We’re going to have him back here and celebrate his 20 years with the Patriots. Hopefully, we’ll have occasions to do it every year for different reasons. We’re coming up — we’ll be at 25 years since the first Super Bowl. But he’s a very special person and has been, I like to say a brother to me, but really a son. He’s pretty special.”

Kraft was then asked whether a one-day contract or a different celebration was on his mind to honor Brady. His answer speaks for itself.

“All of the above.”

Brady originally joined the Patriots as a sixth-round selection in the 2000 NFL Draft. After starting his career as a backup, he was promoted to the starting position in 2001 and never looked back.

The Michigan product led New England to a Super Bowl win in its first season and added five more championships over the next 19 years. However, Brady decided to take his talents to the Buccaneers in 2020; he added a seventh Super Bowl ring to his collection in his first of three seasons in Tampa.

Despite the 45-year-old last wearing a different organization’s jersey, he will forever be linked to the Patriots — something the team’s ownership wants to adequately recognize as well.