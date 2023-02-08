The Kansas City Chiefs are the closest thing to a dynasty the NFL currently has, and they very much know that. Talk about the team reaching that level emerged as soon as it won its first Super Bowl of the Patrick Mahomes-Andy Reid era back in 2020.

No additional championships have since been added, but the “D” word remains on a lot of minds. That is especially true with Kansas City competing for yet another title this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Wednesday, the topic was mentioned to Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark. In his answer, Clark mentioned the last team to successfully build a pro football dynasty: the New England Patriots.

“If you keep it real, look at all the wins we’ve got. Nobody wants to see a team like that,” he said, via Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney. “I remember being like a kid in school, and watching the Patriots win so much. And being like, ‘Dang somebody beat ‘em!’ It’s not even about if I like [Tom Brady] or not, it’s just the fact that I’m like, ‘They always are winning.’ It’s sort of that thing — that competitive edge that we all built as athletes against Tom Brady.

“People love Tom Brady — ‘Go Blue, baby!’ — but at the end of the day, he’s a winner. He’s built up his repertoire to win games and to be, ultimately, a winner. He builds dynasties and he wins football games. [He’s] arguably the greatest winner in our sport as the quarterback.”

The Patriots’ starting quarterback between 2001 and 2019, Brady and head coach Bill Belichick led the organization to nine Super Bowl appearances in 19 seasons. Six of those trips ended with the Vince Lombardi Trophy being paraded through the streets of Boston.

Their success over that two-decade stretch has made the Patriots the gold standard of sustained excellence in the NFL. No other team has come close since the introduction of the salary cap in the mid-1990s, but the Chiefs are certainly a strong candidate to follow in New England’s footsteps.

They have hosted the AFC Championship Game in five straight seasons — a feat not even accomplished by the dynasty-era Patriots — and are preparing for their third Super Bowl in the last four years. They are 1-1 in those games thanks to a win over San Francisco that was followed by a loss to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers a year later.

A victory against the Eagles on Sunday, however, would certainly bolster their case as the first dynasty since the Brady-Belichick Patriots.

“At the end of the day, these are the things that you gotta take heed to when you are the team that guys want to beat — when you’re the team, everybody’s looking at like, ‘Man, they get the favor’ and everybody loves them,” said Clark. “They’re the fan favorite.

“At the end of the day, man, we’re the Chiefs. Chiefs Kingdom, baby.”