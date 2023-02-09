New England Patriots links 2/09/23 - Biggest roster holes; Bad ‘best Super Bowl’ rankings; More

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Evan Lazar shares some quick-hit thoughts on every player on the Patriots roster during the 2022 season.
- Tamara Brown highlights Matthew Judon as he looks back his experience at the first-ever NFL Pro Bowl Games.
- Alexandra Francisco reports how Cody Davis brings ‘Cody’s Gamers’ full circle with hospital visit. Cody Davis has been gaming online with patients at Boston Children’s Hospital since he arrived in New England in 2021. Last week, he finally got to do it in person.
- Evan Lazar’s Patriots Mock Draft 1.0: Pats upgrade the Offensive Line with multiple selections.
LOCAL LINKS
- Michael Hurley writes how Bill Belichick’s approach to building the Patriots’ coaching staff makes last year all the more confounding.
- Dakota Randall identifies the top two lessons the Patriots can learn from the Chiefs and Eagles. Both squads remind you of old Patriots teams.
- Bri Amaranthus (Patriots Country) Super Bowl QBs ranked: Tom Brady (obviously); 2 more Patriots?
- Shira Laucharoen gathers the all the best Super Bowl moments from readers.
- Khari Thompson questions whether Mac Jones will ever be worth a contract extension from the Patriots.
- Matt Dolloff spotlights the “Big 3” positions the Patriots should target in 2023 free agency: OT, DB, DL.
- Khari Thompson explains why wide receiver is more important to upgrade than tackle for the Patriots. /Um... no.
- Greg Dudek notes highly touted NFL prospect sees Patriots as good fit. South Carolina CB Cam Smith also models his game after Stephon Gilmore.
- Khari Thompson profiles Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski as the type of NFL-ready prospect the Pats could love.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Patriots Windfall: Most salary-cap room in NFL?
- Adam London notes Tom E. Curran predicts Bill Belichick’s final season and his replacement.
- Khari Thompson highlights LeGarrette Blount sharing a story of Bill Belichick ripping Tom Brady on the sideline.
- Alex Barth reports the NFL announces Combine invites for 319 draft prospects.
- Khari Thompson tells us what Rob Gronkowski said about Travis Kelce comparisons: “We’ve got two totally different style games, and I would say that’s what makes the debate so great”.
- Michael Hurley reports on how wholly unsatisfactory Roger Goodell’s answers were in his recent “press conference.” ‘It’s been proven many times over by now that Goodell can dodge as many questions as he likes, he can lie and deceive and gaslight at his “press conference” as much as he wants, and the net result is ... zero.’
- Staff (Patriots Country) Bills’ Damar Hamlin beats out Jonathan Jones for prestigious award. /Jones had no chance.
- Mike Kadlick posts the Patriots Beat Mock Draft 1.0: Tackle & CB top New England’s needs. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Mark Schofield joins Clare and Murph as they talk all things Patriots. (62 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Clare discuss the Pats most pressing positions of need, Matthew Slater being open to a coaching position, and more. (45 min.)
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper and Erica Tamposi, die hard Patriots fan, previously of NFL Network, to discuss Tom Brady’s shenanigans, the “80 for Brady” movie, the Pats coaching staff and more. (36 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Staff (The Ringer) Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVII.
- Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com) Super Bowl LVII preview: Matchups, impact players, More. (8.28 min. video)
- Bryan Curtis (The Ringer) How Fox brings NFL “Bummage” to TV screens—Even during the Super Bowl. “Bummage” lets viewers see the emotion (usually misery) of being an NFL player.
- Staff (ESPN) Super Bowl predictions: Experts pick Chiefs-Eagles score, MVP.
- MMQB Staff (SI) Super Bowl LVII predictions for Eagles-Chiefs.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) 2023 Super Bowl pick: Chiefs, Eagles QBs put on a show, goes down to the wire.
- Ralph Vacchiano (FOX Sports) 10 greatest plays in Super Bowl history: From David Tyree to ‘Philly Special’. /Malcom Butler’s INT should be No. 1. It was greater than the Helmet catch.
- Ralph Vacchiano (FOX Sports) 10 best Super Bowls of all time ranked. /Trash list. Pats make the list at No. 9 and 10. Super Bowl 49 is 9th. Super Bowl 36 is 10th. Guy’s just a hater.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Every AFC team’s best win/worst loss of the 2022 NFL season. /Pats: Take a guess.
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) NFL Honors: Predicting winners for MVP, Rookies of the Year, Coach of the Year; More.
- Adam Rank (NFL.com) Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023: Predicting five modern-era inductees.
- Wright Thompson (ESPN) Joe Montana was here. 49ers legend reflects on legacy ahead of Super Bowl.
- Brooke Pryor (ESPN) Roger Goodell defends NFL officiating: Never been better.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Despite unrelenting criticism, Roger Goodell doesn’t think NFL officiating ‘has ever been better’.
- Patrick Andres (SI) Roger Goodell praised NFL officials, and the NFL World couldn’t stop laughing.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell: NFL sees no more injuries in Week 18 or Thursday nights.
- Staff (NFL.com) Roger Goodell addressed a number of key league issues — including flexible scheduling for Monday Night Football for December games.
- Chris Cwik (Yahoo! Sports) Roger Goodell says ‘Thursday Night Football’ games could eventually be flexed
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Roger Goodell: You’ll see more football in Germany.
- John Weinfuss (ESPN) NFLPA’s DeMaurice Smith calls for end of NFL scouting combine.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Michael Hurley discusses an ESPN story about Joe Montana that is not about Tom Brady —but it’s also not not about Tom Brady.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Brady vs Belichick? QB’s podcast reveals it truly was a partnership.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) What did Bill Belichick say on Tom Brady’s podcast? Here’s the full transcript.
- Tim Kelly (Audacy) Albert Breer is skeptical Tom Brady will ever be a broadcaster. /Pats haterz must be fun at parties.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Is Tom Brady retired for good this time? Five clear reasons why the GOAT isn’t closing the door just yet.
