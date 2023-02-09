Patriots Super Bowl XLIX champion Darrelle Revis elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former New England Patriots cornerback Darrelle Revis is bound for a gold jacket on the first ballot.

The Super Bowl XLIX champion was elected as part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class during Thursday night’s “NFL Honors” ceremony from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Ariz.

Drafted No. 14 overall in 2007, Revis established himself as the league’s premier cover corner through six campaigns with the New York Jets before being traded to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2013. In the hours after his release the following March, the University of Pittsburgh product signed a one-year contract with New England en route to a ring.

Revis started all 19 games, including playoffs, through his lone run with the Patriots. He combined to total 50 tackles, one sack, three interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery over that span while being credited with 16 passes defensed.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade roster, Revis returned to the Jets in 2015 and resides in the organization’s Ring of Honor. He finished his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

Starting 142 of his 145 appearances in the regular season, the seldom-targeted “Revis Island” picked off 29 passes and took a trio back for touchdowns.

The 2023 class of nine also includes Rondé Barber, Joe Thomas, Zach Thomas, DeMarcus Ware, Chuck Howley (senior), Joe Klecko (senior), Ken Riley (senior) and Don Coryell (coach/contributor).

At age 37, Revis was among three modern-era players to become finalists in their initial year of eligibility. The modern-era category’s 15 finalists had been unveiled last month by a vote of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee, which trimmed its list from 129 nominees to 28 semifinalists in the fall.

Enshrinement will arrive on Aug. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.