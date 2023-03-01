Broncos GM shares update on potential Patriots trade target Jerry Jeudy

As the New England Patriots hunt for potential upgrades at the wide receiver position this offseason, Denver’s Jerry Jeudy has become a popular name to watch.

The former first-round pick was reportedly available at the trade deadline last season, but no team met Denver’s asking price. With new head coach Sean Payton now in the fold and a decision on Jeudy’s fifth-year option on the horizon, it’s possible the receiver could again be available this offseason.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday morning, Denver general manager George Paton avoided questions about Jeudy’s fifth-year option — that would pay him $14.1 million in 2024 — but shared that Denver was pleased with how the wide out ended last season.

“Really happy with how Jerry finished off the season. Especially the last couple games,” Paton said. “We make those [contract] decisions in May, right near the draft we’ll make that decision. But really happy with where Jerry is at.”

Despite shaky coaching and quarterback play in Denver since Jeudy was drafted to the club in 2020, the 23-year old wide receiver has consistently produced when healthy. Last year, he had a career-season in which he just missed the 1,000-yard mark (972) in 15 games.

Jeudy could very well be viewed as a part of Payton’s future plans in Denver, but if the team looks to move on from him and recoup draft capital after dealing first-round picks for Wilson and Payton, New England would be wise to get involved.

The 6-foot-1 receiver can play both inside and out, is a plus route runner, and is a dynamic athlete after the catch. Jeudy and quarterback Mac Jones also have a previous relationship coming from the University of Alabama — even spending time as roommates. While Jones wasn’t Jeudy’s primary quarterback, he did start the final few games of Jeudy’s collegiate career. The two showed off their chemistry in the 2020 Citrus Bowl as they connected for for 204 yards and a score.

Bama's first play of the day



Mac Jones hits Jerry Jeudy for the 85-yard TD



(via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/hOaXmsKuPa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 1, 2020

A potential deal for Jeudy would likely start with New England’s second-round selection (No. 46 overall) in this year’s draft along with one of their three fourth-round compensatory picks. The deal would allow New England to add a dynamic offensive playmaker while keeping their first-round selection to improve other needs on the roster.