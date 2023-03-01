DeMarcus Covington has been viewed as an up-and-coming coach in the NFL for the past few seasons, but he officially put himself on the map this offseason after interviewing for two defensive coordinator positions.

Despite getting passed over in both cases, the New England defensive line coach impressed throughout the process — specifically making an impact on new Arizona Cardinals’ head coach Jonathan Gannon.

“His interview was very impressive. I learned a lot,” Gannon said at the NFL Scouting Combine Tuesday. “And I actually told Coach [Bill] Belichick that, after that, Coach Belichick knows how to coach the coaches because this guy was on it. It was a really cool interview for me.”

Covington was passed over for the Arizona job by Nick Rallis, a former Philadelphia Eagles’ assistant that Gannon took with him. The Chargers also interviewed with Covington, but passed over him for an internal candidate.

While he didn't land either defensive coordinator position, Gannon believes Covington won't have to wait long.

“He’s right there,” Gannon said. “He’ll be a defensive coordinator next year.”

The praise didn't stop there, as new Cardinals’ general manager Monti Ossenfort, who previously worked in the Patriots’ scouting department, also had positive things to say about Covington.

“[He] was a very impressive interview,” Ossenfort said Tuesday. “I had known DeMarcus from my time in New England, and I wasn’t surprised in the least in DeMarcus and the way he presented himself and his football knowledge. DeMarcus is a talented young coach, and he has a bright future in this league.”

Covington has been with New England for the last six seasons coaching defensive linemen and linebackers. He also was named the defensive coordinator of the American Team at the Senior Bowl this offseason.

The 33-year old assistant has made it clear his intentions to become a defensive coordinator and eventually a head coach, and he appears to be well on that path.