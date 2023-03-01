 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 03/01/23 - Pats already ahead of 2022; Options abound to build around Mac

Daily news and links for Wednesday.

By Marima
TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Andrew Callahan finds praise for the Patriots’ remade coaching staff consistent across the GMs and head coaches who met reporters on the first full day at the combine. A year ago there was confusion.
  • Tom E. Curran is looks back at what the Patriots did during the 2022 offseason as 2023 free agency looms.
  • Jerry Thornton brings up the unnamed-sourced report from Henry McKenna that coaches were told ‘not to be too hard’ on Mac Jones, and says we deserve to know who’s conducting this smear campaign against him. /Exactly.
  • Joy Manning (BostonSportsChick) A quick look at Mac’s inflated pre-draft numbers.
  • Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Mac Jones lacks escapability, which is a problem.
  • Matt Dolloff reports the Patriots are set to work out wide receiver Slade Bolden who was Mac Jones’ roommate at Alabama. /Great football name.
  • Darren Hartwell thumbnails five free agent WRs for the Patriots to see if they’re worth pursuing.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 3 most realistic wide receiver options for Patriots in 2023 offseason.
  • Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Costly offensive line moves key to 2022 failures.
  • Alex Barth finds this year’s free agent tackle class just got deeper for the Patriots.
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 5 offensive tackles the Patriots could take in the first-round.
  • Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) 3 massive offensive tackles Patriots should target in free agency.
  • Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) NFL Mock Drafts consensus: Patriots preferred position? /On top.
  • Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots knock it out of the park in this 3-round mock draft, pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
  • Conor Ryan highlights Josh McDaniels at the Combine: Bill O’Brien will ‘do a great job’ working with Mac Jones.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Who are some Patriots on the hot seat for the 2023 season.
  • Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Matthew Judon teases new documentary covering his life and NFL career.
  • Dakota Randall notes Bengals GM Duke Tobin calls the Tee Higgins to the Patriots trade rumors ‘ridiculous’. ‘If they want a receiver, go find your own’.
  • Dakota Randall highlights what Broncos GM George Paton said about trade rumors involving WR Jerry Jeudy, who’s been connected to the Patriots. ‘Really happy with where Jerry is at.’
  • Khari Thompson with the Captain Obvious report: Pats are NOT trading up for a QB — and they shouldn’t.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Should the Patriots take a chance on WR Kenny Golladay?
  • Zack Cox notes DeMarcus Covington didn’t land the Arizona job, but Jonathan Gannon believes he’ll soon be a coordinator.
  • Chris Mason relays 49ers GM John Lynch: Relationship with Jimmy Garoppolo has ‘run its course’.
  • Patriots Talk podcast: Tom Curran and Phil Perry welcome Andrew Brandt to break down why claims you can’t build long-term around a top of the market QB are bogus and how the Patriots should handle the final years of Mac Jones’ rookie contract. (37 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

