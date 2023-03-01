New England Patriots links 03/01/23 - Pats already ahead of 2022; Options abound to build around Mac

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft tracker.
- Paul Perillo talks about how Josh McDaniels believes the Bill O’Brien move will pay dividends for the Patriots.
- Press Pass: Patriots gearing for success at 2023 NFL Combine. (1 min. video)
- Patriots Debrief: Day One of the 2023 NFL Combine. (6 min. video)
- Patriots Mock Draft breakdown with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar. (8 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 2/28: Hot topics at NFL Combine, trade up or trade down? (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Andrew Callahan finds praise for the Patriots’ remade coaching staff consistent across the GMs and head coaches who met reporters on the first full day at the combine. A year ago there was confusion.
- Tom E. Curran is looks back at what the Patriots did during the 2022 offseason as 2023 free agency looms.
- Jerry Thornton brings up the unnamed-sourced report from Henry McKenna that coaches were told ‘not to be too hard’ on Mac Jones, and says we deserve to know who’s conducting this smear campaign against him. /Exactly.
- Joy Manning (BostonSportsChick) A quick look at Mac’s inflated pre-draft numbers.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Mac Jones lacks escapability, which is a problem.
- Matt Dolloff reports the Patriots are set to work out wide receiver Slade Bolden who was Mac Jones’ roommate at Alabama. /Great football name.
- Darren Hartwell thumbnails five free agent WRs for the Patriots to see if they’re worth pursuing.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) 3 most realistic wide receiver options for Patriots in 2023 offseason.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Costly offensive line moves key to 2022 failures.
- Alex Barth finds this year’s free agent tackle class just got deeper for the Patriots.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 5 offensive tackles the Patriots could take in the first-round.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) 3 massive offensive tackles Patriots should target in free agency.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) NFL Mock Drafts consensus: Patriots preferred position? /On top.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Patriots knock it out of the park in this 3-round mock draft, pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
- Conor Ryan highlights Josh McDaniels at the Combine: Bill O’Brien will ‘do a great job’ working with Mac Jones.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Who are some Patriots on the hot seat for the 2023 season.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Matthew Judon teases new documentary covering his life and NFL career.
- Dakota Randall notes Bengals GM Duke Tobin calls the Tee Higgins to the Patriots trade rumors ‘ridiculous’. ‘If they want a receiver, go find your own’.
- Dakota Randall highlights what Broncos GM George Paton said about trade rumors involving WR Jerry Jeudy, who’s been connected to the Patriots. ‘Really happy with where Jerry is at.’
- Khari Thompson with the Captain Obvious report: Pats are NOT trading up for a QB — and they shouldn’t.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Should the Patriots take a chance on WR Kenny Golladay?
- Zack Cox notes DeMarcus Covington didn’t land the Arizona job, but Jonathan Gannon believes he’ll soon be a coordinator.
- Chris Mason relays 49ers GM John Lynch: Relationship with Jimmy Garoppolo has ‘run its course’.
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom Curran and Phil Perry welcome Andrew Brandt to break down why claims you can’t build long-term around a top of the market QB are bogus and how the Patriots should handle the final years of Mac Jones’ rookie contract. (37 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jarrett Bell (USA Today) Dear NFL combine prospects (and fans): Here’s what you really need to know.
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Scouting Combine bold predictions.
- Michael Renner (PFF) One 2023 NFL Draft prospect to watch at every position at the NFL scouting combine.
- Brent Sobleski (Bleacher Report) 8 standout athletes who should shine, increase Draft stock at 2023 NFL Combine.
- Anthony Holzman-Escareno (NFL.com) 2023 NFL free agency explainer: Vital information on franchise tags, contract terms, salary cap and more.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) NFL cut candidates: All NFL teams must be compliant with the $224.8 million salary cap by March 15.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Best wide receivers available in the 2023 NFL Draft and free agency.
- Cody Banjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL free agency matchmaker: Proposed landing spots for Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, 10 other top RBs.
- Jori Epstein (Yahoo! Sports) NFL combine: How elite draft prospect Bijan Robinson represents league’s running back ‘conundrum’.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Jets, Raiders, Packers stuck in holding pattern as league awaits Aaron Rodgers’ decision.
- Field Yates (Twitter) In the end, the Giants will have paid Kenny Golladay $36M for a total of 43 catches and 1 TD.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Dolphins plan to take their time deciding on Tua Tagovailoa’s option.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL reveals teams for Hall of Fame Game: Jets and Browns to open 2023 preseason.
- Trevor Sikkema (PFF) Two-Round 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Boston College WR Zay Flowers at 14.
- Bucky Brooks (NFL.com) 2023 NFL mock draft 2.0. Pats pick Alabama DB Brian Branch at 14.
- James Fragoza (ProFootballNetwork) NFL Mock Draft 2023. Pats pick TCU WR Quentin Johnston at 14.
- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today) NFL mock draft 2023. Pats pick Georgia OT Broderick Jones at 14.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Lisa Banks, Debra Katz accuse NFL of going to “unfathomable lengths” to protect Daniel Snyder.
