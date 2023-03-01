When glossing over the New England Patriots biggest roster needs this offseason, the defensive edge does not often appear at the top of the list. Especially after the terrific duo of Matthew Judon and Josh Uche paced the Patriots’ defense to 54.0 sacks last season — the third highest mark in the league.

But, Bill Belichick has never been shy of addressing a position a year early rather than a year too late. With Judon entering his age 31 season and in the back-half of his contract, along with Uche entering the final season of his rookie deal, the Patriots are planning to meet with several top EDGE prospects at this year’s NFL Combine.

One of those is Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, who told reporters he plans too met with New England on Wednesday. The former Red Raider is a physical freak at 6-foot-6, 275 pounds and an 86 inch (!) wingspan. Wilson was limited to just 10 games his senior season due to a foot injury, but racked up seven sacks for the second consecutive season.

I did it. I asked Tyree Wilson to show off his wingspan. Stretches the length of the NFL Scouting Combine banner behind him on the podium. 86”. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Qog0vMlQ6f — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 1, 2023

Wilson is widely considered a top-10 pick come April, so New England would likely have to trade up if they hope to acquire him. However, if they don’t plan to move up the board, Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness is a player they could target at No. 14 overall. Van Ness shared that he plans to meet with the Patriots on Thursday.

The 6-foot-5 Hawkeye is as sturdy as they come along the edge due to his play strength. He even began his collegiate career playing mostly along the interior of the defensive line before primarily playing outside in 2022.

“That would be an amazing opportunity,” Van Ness said, via NESN’s Dakota Randall, on the idea of landing in New England. “And if Coach Belichick took the opportunity on me, I’d really be looking forward to a fun career.”

In a conference call last week with NFL Network Analyst Daniel Jeremiah, he tabbed Van Ness as one of five Patriot-type players in this year’s draft.

“Van Ness from Iowa. Obviously, you have the connection there with Kirk Ferentz and Belichick,” Jeremiah said. “He is always going to be comfortable with Iowa players, and he is a big, physical defensive linemen who can move inside-outside.”

Both EDGE players will go through on-field workouts at the Combine on Thursday.