 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

New England Patriots links 3/10/23 - Where should Pats shop for the groceries?

Daily news and links for Friday.

By Marima
/ new
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots
Myles Bryant
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Free agency starts Monday at noon, as a practical matter.
  • Analytics Team (NFL.com) The Next Gen Stats: AFC free agency needs. Patriots Needs: WR, OT, CB. More.
  • Dan Parr (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft: NFL awards 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams.
  • Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: Why the franchise tag still exists and how it impacts free agency.
  • Staff (ESPN) NFL free agency 2023: Top players, best fits, teams to watch.
  • Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL free agency rankings: The best available QBs - WRs - RBs in 2023.
  • Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL free agency: Ranking the top 25 overall players available this year.
  • Conor Orr (SI) Ten NFL free agency predictions: A preview of which teams will make noise, which position groups will be cold and a few specific names to watch. No Pats.
  • Adam Schein (NFL.com) My ranking of the top nine quarterbacks available via free agency, draft or trade.
  • Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) The NFL’s 25 highest-paid players in 2023, from Aaron Rodgers to Patrick Mahomes to Geno Smith.
  • Jeremy Fowler (ESPN) Do player sales pitches actually matter in NFL free agency? Tales of how they’ve landed.
  • Conor Orr (SI) NFL players should use scathing NFLPA survey when making free-agency decisions.
  • Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL strips Texans of fifth-round draft pick for salary cap violation with Deshaun Watson.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Texans disagree with the league’s ruling but “will accept the imposed discipline.”
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA won’t vote on new executive director at upcoming annual meetings.
  • Danny Kelly (The Ringer) 2023 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Penn State DB Joey Porter, Jr. at 14.
  • Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports) NFL Mock Draft 2023. Pats pick Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez at 14.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...