New England Patriots links 3/10/23 - Where should Pats shop for the groceries?

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Free Agent tracker.
- Mike Dussault reports the Patriots received two compensatory draft picks, giving them 10 total.
- Evan Lazar’s 2023 Free Agent forecast: Tight ends.
- Mike Dussault’s 2023 Free Agent forecast: Safety.
- Patriots Catch-22: Evan Lazar and Alex Barth’s three up and three down from the Combine; Free agency burning questions. (72 min.)
- Patriots Unfiltered 3/9: Free agency preview and potential trades. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss reports the Patriots received fourth-round (No. 135) and sixth-round (No. 210) compensatory draft picks from the NFL on Thursday, as a result of losing compensatory free agents J.C. Jackson and Ted Karras.
- Chris Mason lists the Patriots 10 selections for this year’s draft.
- Alex Barth takes a position-by-position look at the Patriots’ biggest team needs to figure out which roster holes will be filled in free agency or the draft.
- Matt Dolloff tells us what the 2023 NFL Combine data tells us about the Patriots.
- Keagan Stiefel highlights Jonathan Jones who believes Mac Jones can be a ‘top QB’ in NFL. “He has all the tools.”
- Doug Kyed notes Devin McCourty rejects recruitment from Charger with loyalty to Patriots. ‘Patriot for life.’
- Doug Kyed’s Patriots Mailbag: Assessing New England’s recent ‘off the board’ first-round pick.
- Zack Cox’ Patriots Mailbag: Grading New England’s 2022 draft class one year in.
- Zack Cox profiles five running backs the Patriots could target in free agency.
- Dakota Randall suggests five tight end options the Patriots could target In free agency.
- Zack Cox looks at whether a WR Braxton Berrios return would he make sense for New England.
- Tyler Lamb (StadiumRant) Patriots make waves with these three moves in free agency frenzy.
- Soor Vora (StadiumRant) Three players that the Patriots cannot keep to contend: Myles Bryant, Nelson Agholor and Isaiah Wynn.
- Chris Mason passes along a report that the Patriots will attend Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout in Arizona.
- Zack Cox says we can add the Patriots to the list of teams not pursuing Lamar Jackson. /Ya think?!?
- Phil Perry’s Prototypical Pats: Quarterbacks who could be on New England’s draft radar.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) 10 most athletic Patriots’ draft picks of the Bill Belichick era.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Rival Bills could lose two defensive stars in free agency.
- Jerry Thornton mocks David Carr’s claims that Tom Brady bullied Josh McDaniels, forced the Jimmy G. trade and ran the show in NE.
- Mike Kadlick posts his latest Mock Draft: New England fills their biggest need and makes a splash at Wide Receiver. Pats trade No. 14, pick Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison at 19.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Miguel ‘PatsCap’ Benzan discuss the Pats financial situation and potential moves to be made. Miguel also ‘sets the record straight’ on salary cap myths. (50 min.)
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Russ Goldman, Steve Balestrieri and Derek Havens talk Pats & free agency. (1 hr.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Free agency starts Monday at noon, as a practical matter.
- Analytics Team (NFL.com) The Next Gen Stats: AFC free agency needs. Patriots Needs: WR, OT, CB. More.
- Dan Parr (NFL.com) 2023 NFL Draft: NFL awards 37 compensatory picks to 16 teams.
- Andrew Brandt (SI) Business of Football: Why the franchise tag still exists and how it impacts free agency.
- Staff (ESPN) NFL free agency 2023: Top players, best fits, teams to watch.
- Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News) NFL free agency rankings: The best available QBs - WRs - RBs in 2023.
- Frank Schwab (Yahoo! Sports) NFL free agency: Ranking the top 25 overall players available this year.
- Conor Orr (SI) Ten NFL free agency predictions: A preview of which teams will make noise, which position groups will be cold and a few specific names to watch. No Pats.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) My ranking of the top nine quarterbacks available via free agency, draft or trade.
- Jacob Camenker (Sporting News) The NFL’s 25 highest-paid players in 2023, from Aaron Rodgers to Patrick Mahomes to Geno Smith.
- Jeremy Fowler (ESPN) Do player sales pitches actually matter in NFL free agency? Tales of how they’ve landed.
- Conor Orr (SI) NFL players should use scathing NFLPA survey when making free-agency decisions.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL strips Texans of fifth-round draft pick for salary cap violation with Deshaun Watson.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Texans disagree with the league’s ruling but “will accept the imposed discipline.”
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA won’t vote on new executive director at upcoming annual meetings.
- Danny Kelly (The Ringer) 2023 NFL mock draft. Pats pick Penn State DB Joey Porter, Jr. at 14.
- Tom Fornelli (CBS Sports) NFL Mock Draft 2023. Pats pick Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez at 14.
