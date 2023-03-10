The New England Patriots have made sure another member of their free agency class does not hit the open market. The team and linebacker Raekwon McMillan reached an agreement on a new contract, according to a report by the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride.

No further details of the deal have been reported at this time.

McMillan, 27, originally arrived in New England as an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He looked destined to take on a prominent role in the team’s defense that year, but a torn ACL suffered in early training camp changed his trajectory.

Nonetheless, the team decided to keep working with him. McMillan signed a one-year contract extension seven weeks after the injury, and ended up playing 16 games for New England in 2022: seeing action in 16 games, he played 250 of a 1,130 defensive snaps (22.1%), and 277 of 457 on special teams (60.6%).

McMillan registered 32 tackles and also had a sack and two quarterback pressures. He additionally recovered a fumble in Week 14 against Arizona, returning it 23 yards for his first career touchdown.

While his playing time was inconsistent throughout the 2022 season, the Patriots are apparently feeling good about his outlook.

McMillan first arrived in the NFL as a second-round draft pick in 2017. He spent his first three years with the Miami Dolphins before getting traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in August 2020. Between his stints with those two teams and the Patriots, McMillan appeared in 61 total games at the pro level.