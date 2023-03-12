Welcome to NFL free agency 2023. The league officially open the market on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET — starting the new league year and kicking off free agency frenzy.
Of course, the New England Patriots and the other 31 franchises will all be quite busy in the days leading up to that pivotal day on the calendar as well: the so-called legal tampering window will open on Monday, March 13, at noon and already see the first moves made.
As for the Patriots, they are expected to be aggressive. Not only are they coming off a disappointing 8-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs, they also are among the NFL leaders in available resources this offseason. Bill Belichick and company seem committed to attacking free agency with a purpose, and with the goal to rebuild the team around third-year quarterback Mac Jones.
In order to not get lost amidst all the chaos, our traditional Patriots Free Agency Tracker is here to help. It will keep you up-to-date on all the latest developments, rumors and news, so please make sure to bookmark and regularly visit.
Patriots unrestricted free agents
WR Nelson Agholor: Profile | Status: TBD
OT Marcus Cannon: Profile | Status: TBD
LS Joe Cardona: Profile | Status: TBD
DT Carl Davis Jr.: Profile | Status: TBD
S Cody Davis: Profile | Status: TBD
DT Daniel Ekuale: Profile | Status: TBD
OL James Ferentz: Profile | Status: Re-signed (1 year, $1.2 million) | Analysis
RB Damien Harris: Profile | Status: TBD
CB Jonathan Jones: Profile | Status: TBD
S Devin McCourty: Profile | Status: Retired | Analysis
OT Conor McDermott: N/A | Status: Re-signed (2 years, $3.6 million) | Analysis
LB Raekwon McMillan: Profile | Status: Re-signed (TBD) | Analysis
WR Jakobi Meyers: Profile | Status: TBD
P Michael Palardy: Profile | Status: TBD
S Jabrill Peppers: Profile | Status: TBD
WR Matthew Slater: N/A | Status: Re-signed (1 year, $2.7 million) | Analysis
CB Joejuan Williams: Profile | Status: TBD
LB Mack Wilson Sr.: Profile | Status: TBD
OT Isaiah Wynn: Profile (3/13) | Status: TBD
Patriots restricted free agents
CB Myles Bryant: Profile | Status: TBD
OT Yodny Cajuste: Profile | Status: TBD
Patriots acquisitions
N/A
Patriots departures
QB Brian Hoyer: To be released | Analysis
P Jake Bailey: Released | Analysis
News and rumors tracker
March 10: Patriots re-sign LB Raekwon McMillan. | Report
March 10: Patriots release P Jake Bailey. | Report
March 10: S Devin McCourty announces his retirement. | Report
March 9: Patriots attend WR Odell Beckham Jr. free agency workout. | Report
March 9: Patriots not expected to pursue QB Lamar Jackson. | Report
March 9: Patriots re-sign OL James Ferentz. | Report
March 7: Patriots do not use the franchise tag. | Report
March 6: Patriots, WR Jakobi Meyers have not made much progress in contract talks. | Report
March 3: Patriots will release QB Brian Hoyer. | Report
March 2: Patriots would like CB Jonathan Jones back. | Report
Patriots salary cap space
$30.9 million (per Miguel Benzan)
