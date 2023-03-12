Welcome to NFL free agency 2023. The league officially open the market on Wednesday, March 15 at 4 p.m. ET — starting the new league year and kicking off free agency frenzy.

Of course, the New England Patriots and the other 31 franchises will all be quite busy in the days leading up to that pivotal day on the calendar as well: the so-called legal tampering window will open on Monday, March 13, at noon and already see the first moves made.

As for the Patriots, they are expected to be aggressive. Not only are they coming off a disappointing 8-9 season that saw them miss the playoffs, they also are among the NFL leaders in available resources this offseason. Bill Belichick and company seem committed to attacking free agency with a purpose, and with the goal to rebuild the team around third-year quarterback Mac Jones.

In order to not get lost amidst all the chaos, our traditional Patriots Free Agency Tracker is here to help. It will keep you up-to-date on all the latest developments, rumors and news, so please make sure to bookmark and regularly visit.

Patriots unrestricted free agents

WR Nelson Agholor: Profile | Status: TBD

OT Marcus Cannon: Profile | Status: TBD

LS Joe Cardona: Profile | Status: TBD

DT Carl Davis Jr.: Profile | Status: TBD

S Cody Davis: Profile | Status: TBD

DT Daniel Ekuale: Profile | Status: TBD

OL James Ferentz: Profile | Status: Re-signed (1 year, $1.2 million) | Analysis

RB Damien Harris: Profile | Status: TBD

CB Jonathan Jones: Profile | Status: TBD

S Devin McCourty: Profile | Status: Retired | Analysis

OT Conor McDermott: N/A | Status: Re-signed (2 years, $3.6 million) | Analysis

LB Raekwon McMillan: Profile | Status: Re-signed (TBD) | Analysis

WR Jakobi Meyers: Profile | Status: TBD

P Michael Palardy: Profile | Status: TBD

S Jabrill Peppers: Profile | Status: TBD

WR Matthew Slater: N/A | Status: Re-signed (1 year, $2.7 million) | Analysis

CB Joejuan Williams: Profile | Status: TBD

LB Mack Wilson Sr.: Profile | Status: TBD

OT Isaiah Wynn: Profile (3/13) | Status: TBD

Patriots restricted free agents

CB Myles Bryant: Profile | Status: TBD

OT Yodny Cajuste: Profile | Status: TBD

Patriots acquisitions

N/A

Patriots departures

QB Brian Hoyer: To be released | Analysis

P Jake Bailey: Released | Analysis

News and rumors tracker

March 10: Patriots re-sign LB Raekwon McMillan. | Report

March 10: Patriots release P Jake Bailey. | Report

March 10: S Devin McCourty announces his retirement. | Report

March 9: Patriots attend WR Odell Beckham Jr. free agency workout. | Report

March 9: Patriots not expected to pursue QB Lamar Jackson. | Report

March 9: Patriots re-sign OL James Ferentz. | Report

March 7: Patriots do not use the franchise tag. | Report

March 6: Patriots, WR Jakobi Meyers have not made much progress in contract talks. | Report

March 3: Patriots will release QB Brian Hoyer. | Report

March 2: Patriots would like CB Jonathan Jones back. | Report

Patriots salary cap space

$30.9 million (per Miguel Benzan)

