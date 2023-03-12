The New England Patriots’ list of needs is headed by prominent holes at offensive tackle, free safety, or wide receiver. However, the off-the-ball linebacker spot also has to be kept an eye on: a crucial position in the team’s defensive scheme, it was OK in 2022 but has some potential for improvement.

A look at the current roster, including recent re-signed Raekwon McMillan, illustrates this:

Ja’Whaun Bentley: 26 | Signed through 2023

Jahlani Tavai: 26 | Signed through 2024

Raekwon McMillan: 27 | Signed through TBA

Calvin Munson: 28 | Signed through 2023

Terez Hall: 26 | Signed through 2023

Olakunle Fatukasi: 23 | Signed through 2023

The Patriots’ current linebacker room can be divided into two groups: roster players and practice squad players. The first three all fall in the first category, with the others in the second.

A core three of Ja’Whaun Bentley, Jahlani Tavai and Raekwon McMillan is not bad per se, and gave the team some solid production last season. However, the group lacks additional depth and improved athleticism to help out against the pass — something none of the three can really offer, even though McMillan has some potential.

The Patriots might try to bring back free agent Mack Wilson to address this...

Mack Wilson Sr. (UFA): Free agency profile

...but it is entirely possible that the open market will provide some upgrades as well. The Patriots do have the resources to make a splash, and to add long-term potential to a group with only one player so far signed beyond 2023.

There are several linebackers available, but here are 13 that might make sense from a New England point of view — either as rotational or starter-caliber pieces for 2023, or as those future cornerstones.

Tremaine Edmunds (UFA): Arguably the top linebacker available in this year’s free agency, Edmunds was a very good player for the Buffalo Bills over the last five seasons. Still only 24 years old at this point, he is just entering his prime and as such will command top dollar. An investment might be worth it, though, given that he would bring some stability to the linebacker position the Patriots have not had since the days of Dont’a Hightower.

T.J. Edwards (UFA): While his performance in the Super Bowl left a lot to be desired, make no mistake: Edwards is a very good player, who is capable of making a positive impact wherever he goes. If he does leave Philadelphia, the Patriots bringing him in as a longer-term starting addition could happen even though he is not on the same level résumé-wise as, for example, Tremaine Edmunds or Germaine Pratt.

Rashaan Evans (UFA): The Alabama product was seen as a potential target for the Patriots in the first round of the 2018 draft, but came off the board one pick before the team was on the clock. Evans never lived up to his draft status in Tennessee (2018-21) and Atlanta (2022), but if there is a team to find a niche for him it would be New England.

Kamu Grugier-Hill (UFA): The Patriots are no strangers to Grugier-Hill, having originally drafted him in the sixth round in 2016. He developed into a solid player, whose strengths lie primarily on special teams rather than defense.

Eric Kendricks (SFA): The Minnesota Vikings decided to part ways with Kendricks, meaning that he will not count against the compensatory draft picks formula for 2024 when picked up. Even at age 31, he is still a solid high-volume player who can have a positive impact on a defense.

Nicholas Morrow (UFA): While a bit on the smaller side at 6-foot-0, 225 pounds, Morrow is entering the market off a one-year stint in Chicago. The hope is that he can be a cost-effective depth option and special teams presence, possibly filling Mack Wilson’s role.

Bobby Okereke (UFA): While on the smaller side at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds, Okereke offers a lot of what the Patriots value at the linebacker spot. He has good instincts, is durable, and capable of both shooting gaps downhill and moving in space.

Germaine Pratt (UFA): If Tremaine Edmunds is New England’s possible LB1 in this year’s free agency, Pratt is likely not far behind. He has been a consistent player for Cincinnati ever since entering the league in the third round in 2019, and offers some positional flexibility as well. At two years older than Edmunds, he would likely be cheaper but still a potentially interesting starter-level addition to the Patriots’ second level.

Alex Singleton (UFA): Singleton is already 29 and as such a bit on the older side for a free agent. That said, he is coming off a productive one-year stint in Denver and is offering some good size, instincts and special teams ability.

Drue Tranquill (UFA): Coming off the best season of his career, the former fourth-round draft pick is a solid second-tier player a the linebacker spot. In turn, he might be available at a comparatively reasonable cost while offering rotational depth on defense and four-unit prowess in the kicking game.

Leighton Vander Esch (UFA): Whether it as Shea McClellin or Barkevious Mingo, the Patriots have always had a soft spot in their heart for former first-round linebackers unable to live up to their potential. Vander Esch falls into this category, hitting the open market after five up-and-down seasons in Dallas. Neither his talent nor his athleticism can be denied, however, making him a potential target for New England.

Bobby Wagner (SFA): One of the best linebackers of his era was recently released by the Los Angeles Rams. Wagner should find a robust market, which might make it difficult for the Patriots to bring him aboard, but his potential in the team’s system would be intriguing even at age 32.

Kyzir White (UFA): A positionally flexible player who has played both on and off the line through his five years in Los Angeles and Philadelphia, White is entering free agency off another productive season. The soon-to-be 27-year-old might not be an every-down player, but he does have value in the passing game.

As can be seen, the free agent market offers all sorts of linebackers and contract opportunities)this offseason. There are long-term starters (Tremaine Edmunds, Germaine Pratt), short-term veterans still playing at a high level (Bobby Wagner, Eric Kendricks), former first-rounders possibly in need of a new environment (Rashaan Evans, Leighton Vander Esch), and rotational options with special teams upside (Kamu Grugier-Hill, Alex Singleton).

The Patriots therefore should be in a position to address the linebacker spot according to their needs and how the market develops. They do not have to come out of free agency with a new starter in place, but adding somebody like Edmunds might do wonders for a defense that was already very good in 2022 but does have a few areas where it could improve — off-the-ball linebacker being one of them.