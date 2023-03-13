New England Patriots links 3/13/23 - Patriots in Free Agency: Needs, wants, & when do they jump in?

TEAM TALK
- From the NFL - Free Agency 2023: Frequently asked questions.
- Evan Lazar’s 2023 free agent forecast: Quarterbacks.
- Mike Dussault’s 2023 free agent forecast: Cornerback.
- Evan Lazar analyzes how the Patriots will replace Devin McCourty in the secondary.
- Patriots Safety Devin McCourty announces his retirement.
- Highlights: Looking back at Devin McCourty’s 13 year Patriots career. (6.14 min. video)
- Sights and Sounds from the 2023 NFL Combine. (1.13 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: 1. Plans start in-house: Jakobi Meyers, Jonathan Jones among top free agent questions for Patriots; Jessie Bates III = Gilmore?; Patriots fits; 3rd QB spot; RFA tenders; More.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Thoughts on Devin McCourty’s retirement; More.
- Karen Guregian’s Sunday NFL Notes: Casting some doubt on Bill Belichick’s strategy with in-house free agents.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: The QB the Patriots absolutely should draft; McCourty’s retirement closes the door on the impressive 2010 Patriots draft class; More.
- Zack Cox ranks the Patriots’ biggest needs as NFL free agency begins: OT, WR, S, CB, P, RB.
- PGS Nest (PGSNest) Realistic, financially healthy free agent options for the Patriots come March.
- Doug Kyed talks about how the Patriots are set to approach free agency at wide receiver.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) 5 free agent wide receivers the Patriots could sign this offseason
- Andrew Callahan tells us 4 things to know about Patriots free agency. 1. The Pats have the money and cap space. 2. Jakobi Meyers should be the first domino. 3. Historically, Monday is quiet. 4. There is more work to be done.
- Khari Thompson looks at the Patriots finalized draft order to see what it means for their draft night plans and free-agency approach.
- Nick O’Malley tells us when free agency starts: Date, time for NFL legal tampering, player signings
-
- Khari Thompson explains why swinging for aging veterans like DeAndre Hopkins, Darius Slay ain’t it for Patriots.
- Doug Kyed passes along a report that “the Cardinals want hefty compensation for WR DeAndre Hopkins (a premium Day 2 pick and more),” according to teams who have spoken to the Arizona Cardinals.
- Harrison Reno (Patriots Country) Pressure On: Patriots must make offseason additions. If no moves are made, the Patriots risk falling further behind not only the Bills but also the Dolphins and Jets.
- Mike Kadlick feels the Patriots need a splash this week to compete in the AFC East. New England is the longest shot on the board to win the division following the Aaron Rodgers and Jalen Ramsey news.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) The Patriots need to make big moves during free agency.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots re-sign LB Raekwon McMillan to continue to provide defensive depth.
- Zack Cox profiles Rutgers punter prospect Adam Korsak who looks like a Patriots fit after Jake Bailey got the boot.
- Mike Reiss reports how in a span of seven months, the Patriots went from signing punter Jake Bailey to a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension, to suspending him and now ultimately releasing him.
- Nick Stevens talks about how the Patriots can replace Devin McCourty.
- Mark Daniels suggests 5 Patriots who could step up in Devin McCourty’s leadership role.
- Zack Cox finds there’s no obvious answer to the vital question of how the Patriots will replace Devin McCourty.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Devin McCourty’s retirement announcement ends quite the run for the Patriots safety.
- CBS Boston relays Bill Belichick, Robert Kraft offering up incredible praise for Devin McCourty. “He raised the bar”.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Social media reacts to Devin McCourty’s retirement.
- Keagan Stiefel identifies the top five greatest Special Teamers in Patriots history.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Free Agency 2023: Who’s going to land the big-money deals; Offensive and defensive linemen will cash in on the open market, while it figures to be tough going for running backs and wide receivers. And don’t forget about Jimmy Garoppolo and Lamar Jackson.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Trade Notes: Jalen Ramsey goes MIA, Bears send No. 1 pick to Panthers for D.J. Moore and More.
- Staff (NFL.com) 2023 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams.
- Chart (NFLPA) Public Salary Cap Report.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Free Agency Primer: Patriots outlook; Why the Patriots are a team to watch in free agency. (2.28 min. video)
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Patriots re-sign Raekwon McMillan.
- Ben Solak (The Ringer) What the Panthers’ trade to No. 1 means for the rest of the NFL draft.
- Mike Floio (ProFootballTalk) Here’s a look at how collusion happens among NFL owners.
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Free-agent WR Odell Beckham in talks with several teams following workout.
- Gilberto Manzano (SI) Jalen Ramsey trade worth it if Dolphins win the Super Bowl; Miami has taken over as the NFL’s most aggressive team.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) If Jets don’t get Aaron Rodgers, would they turn to Matthew Stafford?
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) It’s time for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision.
- Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL Mock Draft. Pats pick Texas RB Bijan Robinson at 14.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Marriott reveals allegations against Michael Irvin; his lawyer calls them “total hogwash.”
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Marriott: NFL interviewed employee, reviewed video in Michael Irvin case.
Loading comments...