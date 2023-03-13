The New England Patriots remained busy Monday morning to start the NFL legal tampering window. They re-signed pending free agent defensive lineman Carl Davis to a one-year contract, which was first reported by Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald.

Davis, 31, originally joined New England during the 2020 season after being signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. He has latched on in Foxboro since serving as a valuable depth piece along the defensive line.

The 6-foot-5, 320 pound Davis is best used as a run stuffer up the middle, particularly being used against run-first offenses and in New England’s short-yardage packages. Davis will remain as Davon Godchaux’s primary backup at nose tackle, while also allowing Godchaux to bump outside to defensive end in obvious run situations.

Last season, Davis played 218 defensive snaps (106 at nose tackle) and appeared on nearly 30 percent of the teams’ special teams snaps.