After four seasons with the New England Patriots, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is bound for a familiar program.

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with the unrestricted free agent on a three-year deal worth $33 million with $21 million guaranteed, as first reported Tuesday morning by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Undrafted in 2019, Meyers went on to appear in 60 games in Foxborough while totaling 235 catches for 2,758 yards and eight touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound former North Carolina State quarterback recruit threw a pair of scores over that span and led the offense in receiving yards for three consecutive campaigns.

Upon being tendered by the Patriots at the second-round restricted level of $3.986 million last March, Meyers, 26, reeled in a career-high six touchdowns in 2022. He did so while ranking behind only running back Rhamondre Stevenson with 67 catches through 14 appearances, including 13 starts. The team’s Ed Block Courage Award followed.

The top wideout on the free-agent market now joins a Las Vegas roster that is overseen by head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler, with whom he overlapped in New England.

The NFL’s legal tampering window opened Monday at 12 p.m. ET. The new league year officially opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.