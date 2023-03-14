New England Patriots links 3/14/23 - Win some, lose some: Pats in play early

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Free Agent Tracker.
- Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Charting the Patriots FA course.
- Mike Dussault passes along a report that the Patriots wasted no time retaining Jonathan Jones, their most tenured cornerback on the roster.
- Mike Dussault talks about the Patriots trading Jonnu Smith to the Falcons.
- Evan Lazar’s Mock Draft 2.0: Patriots Make a big trade to acquire star receiver, address left tackle early. Pats pick Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison in Rd. 1.
- Mike Dussault’s Mock Draft 2.0: Pats fill a defensive need then get offensive. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. in Rd. 1.
- Patriots Mock Draft breakdown 2.0 with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar. (12.43 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Tom E. Curran tells fans who are desperate for the Pats to make a “big splash” in FA this week to “RELAX!”.
- Zack Cox offers six Patriots thoughts after opening day of NFL Free Agency. 1. There was a fair bit of grumbling on social media about the Patriots’ lack of early activity, but it shouldn’t have been surprising given Bill Belichick’s track record.
- Zack Cox reports the Patriots lose Jakobi Meyers to the Raiders.
- Mark Daniels tells us what losing Jakobi Meyers means for the Patriots going forward.
- Chris Mason notes Jakobi Meyers comments on leaving for the Raiders: ‘They wanted me.’
- Alex Barth notes Jakobi Meyers becomes the first wide receiver to sign in free agency.
- Mike Reiss reports the Patriots agree to a 2-year deal with CB Jonathan Jones.
- Karen Guregian takes a closer look at the Patriots re-signing Jonathan Jones.
- Doug Kyed details Jonathan Jones new contract.
- Doug Kyed reports the Patriots re-signed DT Carl Davis. He re-joins Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, DaMarcus Mitchell, Sam Roberts and Deatrich Wise along the D-line.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots trade TE Jonnu Smith to the Falcons.
- Alex Barth finds the Patriots were reportedly ‘competing’ for Eagles tackle Andre Dillard in free agency before he was signed by the Titans.
- Jarrett Prendergast (TheColdWire) Devin McCourty gives his honest opinion of Mac Jones. “I think he is going to skyrocket.”
- Zack Cox notes Devin McCourty expects these three Patriots to replace his leadership.
- Adam London’s NFL Rumors: Patriots free agent Mack Wilson is drawing interest from these teams after an underwhelming Year 1 in New England.
- Dakota Randall’s NFL Rumors: Bucs trade longtime Patriots standout Shaq Mason to the Texans.
- Pats Chat podcast: Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley recap day 1 of the NFL’s legal tampering period, the Patriots activity, and look at what the Patriots’ goals are this season, with the division getting better More. (1 hr. video)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) The Complete Guide to 2023 NFL Free Agency.
- Staff (PFF) 2023 NFL Free Agency Tracker: Cuts, trades and signings for all 32 NFL teams.
- Eric Edholm (NFL.com) Las Vegas Raiders signing ex-Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers to three-year, $33 million deal.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) Free agency team-by-team Day 1 grades. Patriots C+.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL free agency grades. Patriots retain Jonathan Jones: A+.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL free agency Day 1 winners and losers: Broncos, veteran cornerbacks headline early market. Winner: Veteran cornerbacks.
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, NFL free agency: Five biggest takeaways from early moves.
- Staff (PFF) The 100 best remaining free agents
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Tracking the Top 100 NFL free agents of 2023.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) All quiet on the Aaron Rodgers front.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Report: Jets working to sign Allen Lazard.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Report (TMZ) Michael Irvin is refiling his $100 million lawsuit against Marriott ... moving the matter to Arizona after receiving new details in the case, TMZ Sports has learned.
