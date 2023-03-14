 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FREE AGENCY TRACKER Lost: WR Jakobi Meyers // Tendered: CB Myles Bryant // Re-signed: CB Jonathan Jones, DT Carl Davis // Traded: TE Jonnu Smith

New England Patriots links 3/14/23 - Win some, lose some: Pats in play early

Daily news and links for Tuesday.

By Marima
/ new

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills
Mac looks to pass... which WRs will be open in 2023?
TEAM TALK

  • Patriots 2023 Free Agent Tracker.
  • Patriots 2023 Mock Draft Tracker.
  • Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Charting the Patriots FA course.
  • Mike Dussault passes along a report that the Patriots wasted no time retaining Jonathan Jones, their most tenured cornerback on the roster.
  • Mike Dussault talks about the Patriots trading Jonnu Smith to the Falcons.
  • Evan Lazar’s Mock Draft 2.0: Patriots Make a big trade to acquire star receiver, address left tackle early. Pats pick Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison in Rd. 1.
  • Mike Dussault’s Mock Draft 2.0: Pats fill a defensive need then get offensive. Pats pick Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr. in Rd. 1.
  • Patriots Mock Draft breakdown 2.0 with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar. (12.43 min. video)

LOCAL LINKS

  • Tom E. Curran tells fans who are desperate for the Pats to make a “big splash” in FA this week to “RELAX!”.
  • Zack Cox offers six Patriots thoughts after opening day of NFL Free Agency. 1. There was a fair bit of grumbling on social media about the Patriots’ lack of early activity, but it shouldn’t have been surprising given Bill Belichick’s track record.
  • Zack Cox reports the Patriots lose Jakobi Meyers to the Raiders.
  • Mark Daniels tells us what losing Jakobi Meyers means for the Patriots going forward.
  • Chris Mason notes Jakobi Meyers comments on leaving for the Raiders: ‘They wanted me.’
  • Alex Barth notes Jakobi Meyers becomes the first wide receiver to sign in free agency.
  • Mike Reiss reports the Patriots agree to a 2-year deal with CB Jonathan Jones.
  • Karen Guregian takes a closer look at the Patriots re-signing Jonathan Jones.
  • Doug Kyed details Jonathan Jones new contract.
  • Doug Kyed reports the Patriots re-signed DT Carl Davis. He re-joins Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, DaMarcus Mitchell, Sam Roberts and Deatrich Wise along the D-line.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots trade TE Jonnu Smith to the Falcons.
  • Alex Barth finds the Patriots were reportedly ‘competing’ for Eagles tackle Andre Dillard in free agency before he was signed by the Titans.
  • Jarrett Prendergast (TheColdWire) Devin McCourty gives his honest opinion of Mac Jones. “I think he is going to skyrocket.”
  • Zack Cox notes Devin McCourty expects these three Patriots to replace his leadership.
  • Adam London’s NFL Rumors: Patriots free agent Mack Wilson is drawing interest from these teams after an underwhelming Year 1 in New England.
  • Dakota Randall’s NFL Rumors: Bucs trade longtime Patriots standout Shaq Mason to the Texans.
  • Pats Chat podcast: Doug Kyed and Michael Hurley recap day 1 of the NFL’s legal tampering period, the Patriots activity, and look at what the Patriots’ goals are this season, with the division getting better More. (1 hr. video)

NATIONAL NEWS

EXTRACURRICULAR

  • Report (TMZ) Michael Irvin is refiling his $100 million lawsuit against Marriott ... moving the matter to Arizona after receiving new details in the case, TMZ Sports has learned.

