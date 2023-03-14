After agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is headed west — and he sounds quite pleased with his decision.

Shortly after the new broke Tuesday morning, the 26-year old spoke with CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson about his decision.

“It’s hard to turn down Las Vegas. When you look at their offense, when you look at their coaches. They wanted me, I wanted them,” he told Anderson. “Unfortunately it didn’t work out with the Patriots. I put a lot of effort in my time there. I appreciate them, but God works in mysterious ways. I’m blessed.”

In Vegas, Meyers will not only reunite with former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, but join a talented group of pass catchers that includes Davante Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Darren Waller.

Meyers spent four years in New England after signing as a UDFA in 2019 and deservedly cashed in as one of the top receivers on the open market. The $11 AAV is slightly below what many anticipated Meyers to receive, making it an interesting decision for the Patriots to not retain his services.

New England’s hole at wide receiver now becomes even bigger with Meyers’ departure, as he led the team in receiving hards in each of the last three seasons. In a relatively weak free agent class, it would be no surprise to see them explore the trade market or make a move in the draft to try and replace Meyers’ production.