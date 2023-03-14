Myles Bryant is on track to remain a New England Patriots defensive back in 2023.

The restricted free agent has been tendered by the organization at the right-of-first-refusal level, as reported Tuesday by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

The one-year, $2.627 million tender will be subject to offer sheets. In the event one arrives from around the NFL between March 15 and April 21, the Patriots hold the ability to match that contract or allow Bryant to play elsewhere next season without receiving draft compensation in return.

Bryant, 25, entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2020. After beginning his initial two campaigns on New England’s practice squad, the 5-foot-9, 185-pound University of Washington product outlasted the 53-man roster deadline last September and proceeded to appear in all 17 games.

Starting six as a slot cornerback with safety experience, Bryant recorded 70 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception. He saw 689 snaps on defense and 101 snaps on special teams, where 10 punt returns became 56 yards before first-team All-Pro rookie Marcus Jones secured the role.

The NFL’s additional tenders this offseason stand at $6 million for the first-round level, $4.3 million for the second-round level and $2.7 million for the original-round level.

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste also checks in as a restricted free agent for New England.

The new league year officially opens Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.