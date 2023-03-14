The New England Patriots have signed their first outside free agent of this year’s free agency period. The team is bringing in offensive tackle Calvin Anderson on a two-year contract, as first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Anderson, 26, originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent pickup by the Patriots in 2019. He lasted only two weeks with the club, however, before being let go again.

The Texas product was subsequently claimed by the New York Jets, with whom he entered his rookie regular season. After a month on New York’s practice squad, he was poached by the Denver Broncos. Anderson went on to spend the better parts of the next four years in Denver, seeing action in 41 games with 12 starts.

Seven of those starts came in 2022, when he saw extensive time as the Broncos’ left tackle. Per Pro Football Focus, he gave up two sacks last season as well as 15 additional quarterback pressures.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder offers experience on both sides of the line, though, and therefore projects as a swing tackle in New England. He is joining an offensive tackle group currently consisting of projected starters Trent Brown and Conor McDermott as well as sophomore backup Andrew Stueber.