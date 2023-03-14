New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers will not be going anywhere. The 27-year-old, who was set to enter unrestricted free agency, has signed a new contract with the team.

According to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Peppers’ new deal covers to years. No additional details have been reported yet.

Peppers first arrived in New England last offseason via a one-year, $2 million free agency pact. Despite coming off a torn ACL, he saw action in all 17 of New England’s games and was on the field for 398 of a possible 1,130 defensive snaps (35.2%).

Serving as a box safety/linebacker hybrid, he was the fourth member in the Patriots’ safety rotation behind Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger and Adrian Phillips. As such, Peppers registered 52 tackles — missing just one attempt all year — and a fumble recovery. He did allow 17 catches on 20 targets, per Pro Football Focus, but gave up only 148 yards and no touchdowns.

Now, the team is awarding his solid play with a new contract. Peppers will therefore return to a safety room that still features Dugger and Phillips, but that lost long-time captain McCourty to retirement.

Peppers originally entered the NFL as a first-round selection by the Cleveland Browns in the 2017 draft. He spent two seasons with the team before being traded to the New York Giants.

All in all, Peppers has appeared in 78 career games between his stints in Cleveland, New York and New England. He intercepted four passes, forced four fumbles and recovered six, and notched 4.5 sacks.