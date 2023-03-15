New England Patriots links 3/15/23 - Happy New Year! Pats make early move, sign OT Riley Reiff

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2023 Free Agency Tracker.
- Mike Dussault talks about the report that the Patriots are keeping Jabrill Peppers on two-year deal.
- Evan Lazar reviews OT Calvin Anderson’s film from last season in Denver, here’s what the Patriots are getting with their free-agent addition at tackle.
- Mike Dussault discusses Jakobi Meyers signing a three-year deal with the Raiders. ‘For the Patriots, it leaves a major hole in their receiver room but his departure isn’t entirely shocking. Meyers was a security blanket for Mac Jones and had a knack for coming up with tough catches in critical moments, they’ll need to find a way to replace that important production.’
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Pats start free agency with internal focus, but external targets remain.
- Alexandra Francisco reports retired Patriot Devin McCourty thanks New England with 40 billboards.
- Patriots Unfiltered 3/14: Devin McCourty retirement, reports on Jakobi Meyers, Jonnu Smith and Jonathan Jones. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Pats Pulpit’s Free agency tracker: Patriots news, rumors, signings, instant analysis.
- Mike Kadlick reports New England signs starting-caliber tackle Riley Reiff.
- Andrew Callahan recaps the Patriots activity in free agency including updates on the position groups affected. As of late Tuesday night, the Patriots continued to sit out the initial waves of free agency despite holding the fifth-most cap space in the NFL and ranking dead last by 2023 cash spending.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots Free Agency Day 2 preview: Starting tackle, No. 1 receiver still top needs.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots trade target: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler as New England dual-threat?
- Karen Guregian’s patience is wearing thin on the Patriots’ efforts so far in free agency, and questions if they even have a plan.
- Tom E. Curran compares the money wasted on Jonnu Smith to letting reliable WR Jakobi Meyers walk and can’t understand the Patriots value-based decisions.
- Andy Hart is upset that on the first day of Free Agency, the Patriots’ promise of improvements already feels unfulfilled.
- Khari Thompson explains why it matters that the Patriots pursued Andre Dillard before he signed with the Titans.
- Mark Daniels notes the Patriots have placed an original-round tender on restricted free agent Yodny Cajuste. ‘Patriots will pay him $2.743 million next season. If another team signs him to an offer sheet, the Pats either match the contract or let him go. If Cajuste signs with another team, that team will forfeit a 3d-round pick to the Pats.’
- Alex Barth says the team placed a right of first refusal tender on DB Myles Bryant.
- PGS Nest (pgsnest) The Patriots let Jakobi Meyers walk in Free Agency for only $33M. But why?
- Zack Cox talks about Jakobi Meyers is a major loss for the Patriots and where the team goes from here.
- Doug Kyed asserts the Patriots desperately need to get Mac Jones help after losing Jakobi Meyers.
- Matt Dolloff sees the Patriots continue to reinforce secondary depth with Jabrill Peppers re-signing.
- Alex Barth reports the Pats had a top scout and defensive coach in attendance at Clemson’s Pro Day on Tuesday.
- Chris Mason points out how even in retirement, Devin McCourty is helping the Patriots out. McCourty reportedly added a year onto his contract to save cap space.
- Nick O’Malley passes along a report that Phillip Dorsett agreed to a deal with the Raiders, and that supposedly the Patriots had been in the mix for him too.
- Nick O’Malley notes the Colts traded Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys, his 4th team in 4 years.
- Phil Perry’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots tab perfect WR fit for Mac Jones.
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph welcome Phil Perry to talk all things Patriots. (65 min. video)
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry react to Jakobi Meyers signing a 3-year, $33M deal with the Raiders, the Patriots’ decision to not sign him and what their plan is; More. (29 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) The new league year begins at 4:00 p.m. ET; here’s what it means.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Recapping the tampering period and the best free-agent signings.
- Staff (NFL.com) NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 15.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) 2023 NFL free agency: Winners, losers from Tuesday’s moves.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL free agency Day 2 winners and losers.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) NFL free agency: Day 2 tampering period winners (Dan Quinn, Rashaad Penny) and losers (Elijah Moore, Colts).
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) 2023 NFL free agency grades for Days 1-2.
- Conor Orr (SI) Veteran running backs are often replaceable, but Austin Ekeler is not.
- Matt Verderame (SI) Josh McDaniels falls into similar trap as Patriots predecessors.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Top 101 free agents of 2023: Orlando Brown, Odell Beckham among best available.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Ranking the NFL’s best remaining free agents.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Packers, Jets may be caught in a “game of chicken” over Aaron Rodgers.
- Will Brinson (CBS Sports) Aaron Rodgers holding Jets and Packers hostage by delaying his retirement decision.
- Conor Orr (SI) There may be some reasonable explanations as to why Aaron Rodgers is persisting in his waiting game.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Lamar Jackson makes it clear he won’t be hiring an agent.
- Charles Robinson (Yahoo! Sports) Lamar Jackson’s standoff with Ravens looking more like Aaron Rodgers vs. Packers every day.
EXTRACURRICULAR
- Jack Baer (Yahoo! Sports) Michael Irvin releases footage of hotel encounter at center of $100 million lawsuit against Marriott.
Loading comments...