The New England Patriots entered free agency week among the league-leaders in available resources, and with some clear needs to address.

Their right tackle spot was a major weakness in 2022, and there were also question marks at wide receiver, linebacker, cornerback and — following the retirement of long-time captain Devin McCourty — free safety. With roughly $30.9 million available, New England surely had the financial might to make at least a few splashes.

And yet, with the so-called legal tampering period coming to a close, the team has mostly stood pat. In fact, on paper, the Patriots are weaker now on both sides of the ball than they were last week at that time.

On offense, they saw Jakobi Meyers, their No. 1 wide receiver from the last three seasons, sign a surprisingly reasonable contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. They also traded disappointing but talented tight end Jonnu Smith to Atlanta for a seventh-round draft pick. The only pickup was offensive tackle Calvin Anderson, who has some potential but started only 12 games over the last four years combined.

Defensively, the Patriots suffered a major loss by seeing the aforementioned McCourty ride off into the sunset. Their free agency activity, meanwhile, was focused on the in-house talent: defensive backs Jonathan Jones, Jabrill Peppers and Myles Bryant were retained, as was defensive tackle Carl Davis.

Regardless of their comfortable financial situation, the Patriots have not made any major moves so far. They are still $26.66 million under the cap space, per Miguel Benzan, one of the highest numbers in the NFL.

But while their approach to free agency might be frustrating, it also is not out of the ordinary. The Patriots under head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick have operated like this time and again in the past.

While 2021 was a major exception and might have changed the perception of how New England views free agency, the fact is that the club is currently — and once again — following is classic playbook. Along the way, Belichick and company are displaying one of their biggest and most underrated strengths: patience.

The Patriots did not charge head-first into the market like they did two years ago (a process that, among others, yielded the Jonnu Smith contract that was just offloaded), but instead waited for the dust to settle. While that meant risking losing some potential targets at the positions above, so be it. New England signing the likes of Mike McGlinchey for $87.5 million or Tremaine Edmunds for $72 million was unlikely to happen anyway.

Instead, the Patriots followed their own well-established blueprint. Take care of your own players. Build the roster horizontally and address the depth across the board. Don’t leave yourself in a vulnerable position heading into the draft.

While that is not an overly sexy approach, especially compared to 2021, it is one the team has used repeatedly in the past. Along the way, it also allows New England to keep its resources in order to either reach agreements with some in-house extension candidates or to explore the trade market (especially at what appear to be weaker positions this offseason such as wide receiver).

Obviously, though, the Patriots have some moves left to be made. There are internal extension candidates still unaccounted for, and intriguing free agents falling into the second- or third-tier category. New England will tap into those at one point.

The question is this: Is it smart to do that rather than swing big?

There are arguments to be made in both ways. When the Patriots did aggressively enter the market before, they brought home some hits (Stephon Gilmore, Matthew Judon) but also had the occasional miss such as the Jonnu Smith deal mentioned above. Their patient approach, on the other hand, has resulted in picking up some solid contributors, but not necessarily a lot of star power.

One could argue the Patriots are in need of just that at this point in the Mac Jones era, especially at a position like wide receiver. There is a reason trade rumors involving potential targets such as Denver’s Jerry Jeudy or Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins are so popular and oft-debated topics.

The team itself is, of course, not per se allergic to adding high-profile players who are available. The deciding factor, however, will always be the same: value, both in terms of contracts and possible assets given up to obtain them.

As for the early portion of free agency, it is clear the Patriots did not see a lot of value in going after — and possibly overboard — for players such as McGlinchey, Edmunds or safety Jessie Bates. The latter two in particular would have been intriguing fits, but not at their apparent asking price.

All is also quiet on the trade front, thus far. Again, things can change, but the Patriots are not in a rush. They will, just like they do in free agency, let the market settle a bit before committing to any investments.

That is par the course for how the Patriots typically maneuver through offseasons. 2023, for better or worse, does not appear to be an exception.